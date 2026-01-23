Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 23

Sponsored by:

• At Thursday’s City Club event, Leerhsen said CTA is "full-speed ahead" on Red Line extension, despite Trump freezing funds over DBE contracting (Block Club)

• MARIN’s Law, which would require railroad carriers to install, operate and maintain the gates at RR crossings near schools, was filed Thursday (Herald)

• Man stabbed in fight with assailant who demanded money, wielded sharp object Friday 1/22 around 2:30 AM on Green Line near Central (Tribune)

• ..He was the 6th person stabbed on or near a CTA station this year, including a murder

• Letter: Englewood police district councilor ED of Englewood nonprofit writes in support of license plate readers to help solve crimes (Tribune)

• "Clybourn Place Redevelopment Moves Forward Without Proposed Apartment Building" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Crossing Guard Carries Students To Safety In Frigid Temps After Water Main Break" (Block Club)

• Block Club checked out how this morning's deep-freeze affected CTA bus operators and riders; 606 users; and, yes, people at Montrose Harbor.

• Show support for proposal at 2652 W. Chicago for 47 units, 9 affordable, with 23 car spots, at meeting Th 1/29, 6 PM at Ukrainian Center, 2247 W. Chicago

