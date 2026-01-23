Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 23

11:17 AM CST on January 23, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• At Thursday’s City Club event, Leerhsen said CTA is "full-speed ahead" on Red Line extension, despite Trump freezing funds over DBE contracting (Block Club)

• MARIN’s Law, which would require railroad carriers to install, operate and maintain the gates at RR crossings near schools, was filed Thursday (Herald)

• Man stabbed in fight with assailant who demanded money, wielded sharp object Friday 1/22 around 2:30 AM on Green Line near Central (Tribune)

• ..He was the 6th person stabbed on or near a CTA station this year, including a murder

• Letter: Englewood police district councilor ED of Englewood nonprofit writes in support of license plate readers to help solve crimes (Tribune)

• "Clybourn Place Redevelopment Moves Forward Without Proposed Apartment Building" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Crossing Guard Carries Students To Safety In Frigid Temps After Water Main Break" (Block Club)

• Block Club checked out how this morning's deep-freeze affected CTA bus operators and riders; 606 users; and, yes, people at Montrose Harbor.

• Show support for proposal at 2652 W. Chicago for 47 units, 9 affordable, with 23 car spots, at meeting Th 1/29, 6 PM at Ukrainian Center, 2247 W. Chicago

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $19,702 with $30,298 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Red and Purple Modernization

Day and Durkin: “Sunset the Red and Purple Modernization TIF. Let’s not throw bad money after good.”

January 23, 2026
CTA

Self-described “annoying” transit union leader Eric Basir discusses changes he wants made to CTA labor policies, and the agency responds

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 22

January 22, 2026
Fatality Tracker

Tragically, reports of eight more cases bring the number of 2025 Chicago on-street pedestrian fatalities to 36

January 21, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 21

January 21, 2026
Complete Streets

Round 7 of Archer rallies: Video proves that, like NBC, ABC made a conscious decision to omit project boosters from its coverage of NIMBYs

January 20, 2026
See all posts