Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
This story is presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 14

10:05 AM CST on January 14, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Brown Line delayed after train-car crash near Francisco Station in Albany Park (WGN)

• Man, 40, accused of fatally stabbing Dominique J. Pollion, 37, in his sleep last Saturday around 2:30 AM on Blue Line allegedly made video of attack (ABC)

• ...The murder is similar to the September 2024 case in which a man, 30, fatally shot 4 people sleeping on Blue Line (ABC)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson says 'more work to be done' to improve safety on the CTA" (CBS)

• "Violence Interrupters' ride CTA trains after recent violent incidents" (Fox)

• 2 men, 35 and 34, charged for 5 Metra ticket machine burglaries between Jan. 3 and 8 (Sun-Times)

Broadway NIMBYs are at it again: "Edgewater Neighbors, Business Owners Sue The City Over Broadway Rezoning"

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,455 with $36,545 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Complete Streets

Round 6 of the Archer Avenue rallies: A closer look at Archer and Kedzie, and Urban Center’s previously disgraced CEO chimes in on our Facebook post.

January 14, 2026
Transportation Funding

Shifting money from roads to public transportation saved Illinois transit. A new map shows how other states can benefit from this approach.

January 13, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 13

January 13, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 12

January 12, 2026
Bike Fatalities

The negligent driver who killed Steve Bender on his bike was merely cited for failure to reduce speed. His family wants tougher state laws.

January 11, 2026
Transit Equity

Collaborators behind new “Black Perspectives on Public Transit” website discuss their analysis

"We're not going to fix decades of inequitable investment in one year, and things like the high-frequency bus network and the Red Line Extension are really important, but the work isn't done."

January 9, 2026
See all posts