Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 14

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Brown Line delayed after train-car crash near Francisco Station in Albany Park (WGN)

• Man, 40, accused of fatally stabbing Dominique J. Pollion, 37, in his sleep last Saturday around 2:30 AM on Blue Line allegedly made video of attack (ABC)

• ...The murder is similar to the September 2024 case in which a man, 30, fatally shot 4 people sleeping on Blue Line (ABC)

• "Mayor Brandon Johnson says 'more work to be done' to improve safety on the CTA" (CBS)

• "Violence Interrupters' ride CTA trains after recent violent incidents" (Fox)

• 2 men, 35 and 34, charged for 5 Metra ticket machine burglaries between Jan. 3 and 8 (Sun-Times)

• Broadway NIMBYs are at it again: "Edgewater Neighbors, Business Owners Sue The City Over Broadway Rezoning"

