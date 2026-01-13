Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 13

Sponsored by:

• Longtime Loop Alliance CEO Michael Edwards, who oversaw the car-free Sundays on State initiative, to step down (Crain's)

• Man, 40, charged in fatal stabbing of man, 37, Saturday around 2:30 AM at Clark/Lake, one of 4 stabbings on CTA in less than a week (Fox, WGN)

• "Chicago officials seek to curb violent crime amid threats to federal CTA funding" (NBC)

• "Violence prevention group to ride CTA rails overnight in effort to curb crime" (CBS)

• "New Morton Grove Metra station opens but more work on the $4M project still to be done: 'It was a big deal for us'" (Tribune)

• "Here’s What A Plaza At Kimball And Wellington Avenues In Avondale Could Look Like" (Block Club)

• "Fulton Market Could Get A New Public Park Under 30-Story Apartment Project" (Block Club)

• "Is the Flamingo endangered? Trump fires workers who look after federal artwork" (Sun-Times)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,455 with $36,545 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor