Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 11

9:11 AM CST on December 11, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "CTA Completes 2025 'Refresh & Renew' Program"

• "CTA Study Could Yield Bus Lanes, Improvements On Major Streets Like Cottage Grove, 55th" (Block Club)

• More on yesterday's CTA board meeting: "Board vacancy an opportunity for Johnson before he loses mayoral control of transit agency" (Tribune)

• Man charged with setting woman on fire on CTA, indicted for separate March attack (CBS)

• "CTA Releases Next Step Toward Piloting New Solutions to Support, Engage with Unhoused Riders, Riders Experiencing Mental Health Crisis, Youth"

• "Trump admin defunds funding threats over CTA safety" (Fox)

• A manifesto from the owners of Igor Does Your Bike, calling on CDOT to take protected bike lane plowing as seriously as the City takes "car" lane plowing.

• DePaul Cleared To Build New Athletic Complex In Lincoln Park, Replacing Century-Old Homes," including 1890s rowhouses (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $6,060, with $43,940 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

