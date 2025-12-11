Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 11

Sponsored by:

• "CTA Completes 2025 'Refresh & Renew' Program"

• "CTA Study Could Yield Bus Lanes, Improvements On Major Streets Like Cottage Grove, 55th" (Block Club)

• More on yesterday's CTA board meeting: "Board vacancy an opportunity for Johnson before he loses mayoral control of transit agency" (Tribune)

• Man charged with setting woman on fire on CTA, indicted for separate March attack (CBS)

• "CTA Releases Next Step Toward Piloting New Solutions to Support, Engage with Unhoused Riders, Riders Experiencing Mental Health Crisis, Youth"

• "Trump admin defunds funding threats over CTA safety" (Fox)

• A manifesto from the owners of Igor Does Your Bike, calling on CDOT to take protected bike lane plowing as seriously as the City takes "car" lane plowing.

• DePaul Cleared To Build New Athletic Complex In Lincoln Park, Replacing Century-Old Homes," including 1890s rowhouses (Block Club)

