Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 5

Sponsored by:

• ATA: "With current infra bond set for vote in the December or January Council meeting, renewing it is vital to keep [Complete Streets] momentum going."

• Driver fatally struck ex-Trib VP Walter Mahoney, 74, 11/26 around 5:15 PM near Ogden/Woodland in Western Springs, by Salt Creek Trail (Patch)

• Metra MD-W train fatally struck man Thursday around 1:13 PM at Church Road and Main Street near Bensenville Station (ABC)

• "State Senator Mike Simmons’ campaign for Congress has been endorsed by ATU Local 308 and their 4,000+ members" (Capitol Fax)

• "Chicago's Housing Crunch: Transit is the Answer" blog post by Daniel Gentile, includes link to "Chicago 2100: Demand A World-Class Transit Future" petition

• CBS Chicago ran an extremely one-sided report on the Archer Avenue project, calling the 4-to-3 road diet "reducing Archer from 4 lanes to 2" for bike lanes

• Great minds think alike! Axios' Monica Eng nearly wiped out on Divvies 5 times, then, like us, reached out to CDOT about plowing strategy. Nicely done.

• Active Trans: "Members gather to celebrate 40 years and a big win"

• "Dash Through the Snowy Days of December Aboard the CTA"

• "How Can Palmer Square Park Area Be Safer [in terms of traffic]? A Neighbor Wants Your Feedback" (Block Club)

• "59-Unit Apartment Building Proposed For Vacant Clybourn [near North/Clybourn Station] Lot Wins Early Support" (Block Club)

• "This Northwest Side Mom Wants To Help Families Get Outside And Explore Nature Year-Round" (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $4,685, with $45,315 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor