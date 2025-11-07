Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 7

Sponsored by:

• Orange you glad the "Halloween Miracle" will let CTA provide 24-hour service on the Orange Line and 20-30 more Frequent Bus Network routes? (Sun-Times)

• More coverage of yesterday's refreshingly conflict-free RTA board meeting in the wake of the transit bill passing (Capitol News Illinois / WTTW)

• Disability rights advocate praises restoration of RAP and TAP programs, says 50 subsidized rides a month is not enough for some people (Sun-Times)

• Better Government's David Greising: "Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back on the transit bill. He needs to do that with pensions." (Tribune)

• "Transit bill includes $3.8M for Springfield-Chicago air service" (Crain's)

• SUV Driver, 26, cited after running red and critically injuring injuring woman crossing Inner LSD at Addison Thursday around 9 PM in Lakeview (Sun-Times)

• Suspect in custody after stabbing man, 29, in back of head and shoulder around 12:35 PM on Blue Line train at Addison, victim in good condition (ABC)

• "Let CTA Get You to Where You’re Going in the Month of November"

• "Evanston and Highland Park strike welcome blows against NIMBYism" (Tribune)

• Tribune: "How Chicago’s white-hot Fulton Market district caught a chill." Maybe it had something to do with get rid of the nice pedestrianized area on Fulton?

• "New $1.2 million MetroBikeLink trail opens in Fairview Heights" in Illinois Metro East district near St. Louis (Belleville News-Democrat)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $42K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already this year, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thank you!