Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 4

• "IL Speaker Welch [read our interview with him] talks immigration, transit bills on way to Gov. Pritzker" (ABC)

• Crain's Daily Gist podcast discusses the Halloween Miracle

• Recently updated: "Illinois lawmakers approve $1.5B legislative package to buoy mass transit" (WBEZ)

• NITA another reason to get excited about the upcoming Northern Illinois Transit Authority? Metra says they're "all aboard" with the plan.

• Average Chicagoland Joes, Janes, and Jordans are happy about the new transit bill, but what do hardcore railfans think about it? (Railfan & Railroad)

• CPD releases images of three suspects who allegedly committed robbery 10/21 around 3:46 AM on Red Line near Garfield (Fox)

• "14,000 CTA smoking complaints in 14 months. Here’s where and when most complaints are filed as CTA grapples with snuffing out the problem" (Sun-Times)

• "35th Ward Residents Can Vote On How To Spend $1 Million In Their Neighborhoods" including bike-ped improvements (Block Club)

• Tribune editorial: "Watch out, NIMBY groups. Your parking weapon just got blunted" by the transit bill's "Orwellian-ly named" People Over Parking Act

• "Logan Square Skate Park Supporters Must Start From Scratch After State Nixes Overhaul Plans" (Block Club)

• "In a recent installment of Meet Me on Milwaukee, The Confessions Project beckoned passersby to 'write what you can’t say'" (Block Club)

• 6th Annual Chicago Bike Collective Ride featuring orgs "serving Black and Brown communities," Friday 11/7, 6/7 PM Davis Park, 4101 S. Lake Park Ave.

