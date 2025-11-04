Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 4

9:28 AM CST on November 4, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• "IL Speaker Welch [read our interview with him] talks immigration, transit bills on way to Gov. Pritzker" (ABC)

• Crain's Daily Gist podcast discusses the Halloween Miracle

• Recently updated: "Illinois lawmakers approve $1.5B legislative package to buoy mass transit" (WBEZ)

• NITA another reason to get excited about the upcoming Northern Illinois Transit Authority? Metra says they're "all aboard" with the plan.

• Average Chicagoland Joes, Janes, and Jordans are happy about the new transit bill, but what do hardcore railfans think about it? (Railfan & Railroad)

• CPD releases images of three suspects who allegedly committed robbery 10/21 around 3:46 AM on Red Line near Garfield (Fox)

• "14,000 CTA smoking complaints in 14 months. Here’s where and when most complaints are filed as CTA grapples with snuffing out the problem" (Sun-Times)

• "35th Ward Residents Can Vote On How To Spend $1 Million In Their Neighborhoods" including bike-ped improvements (Block Club)

• Tribune editorial: "Watch out, NIMBY groups. Your parking weapon just got blunted" by the transit bill's "Orwellian-ly named" People Over Parking Act

• "Logan Square Skate Park Supporters Must Start From Scratch After State Nixes Overhaul Plans" (Block Club)

• "In a recent installment of Meet Me on Milwaukee, The Confessions Project beckoned passersby to 'write what you can’t say'" (Block Club)

• 6th Annual Chicago Bike Collective Ride featuring orgs "serving Black and Brown communities," Friday 11/7, 6/7 PM Davis Park, 4101 S. Lake Park Ave.

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still currently need $42K to complete our budget and keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

State Sen. Ram Villivalam, sponsor of the Senate transit bill, discusses the Halloween Miracle that allowed robust reform and funding to pass

November 3, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 3

November 3, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31

October 31, 2025
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Taking a (sleepy) victory lap with House Majority Leader Delgado, an architect of the $1.5B transit bill that passed in the Halloween wee hours

October 31, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Hit-and-run sedan driver struck and killed Maximiliano Lemus Jr., 72, in Little Village

October 31, 2025
See all posts