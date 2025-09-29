Eyes on the Street: Take a virtual 15-minute walk on car-free Milwaukee Ave. from Division to North during Sunday’s Meet Me on Milwaukee

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

In late August, Quetzal Kilgore and I produced a post about the wildly successful debut of the three monthly Meet Me on Milwaukee car-free street events in Wicker Park. The series is pedestrianizing a 0.7-mile diagonal segment of Milwaukee Avenue for car-free walking, browsing, and relaxing from noon to 5 p.m. on the the last Sunday of the month. It's organized by the 1st Ward and the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of commerce, with help from the Chicago Department of Transportation. I'm guessing the last one this year on October 26 will include some fun pre-Halloween vibes.

I already discussed the history and operations of this fantastic happening last month, so I won't go into that whole spiel right now, but you can read about it in our previous post. However, since yesterday's event was another feast for the eyes for livable streets fan – or anyone really – I couldn't resist publishing another POV video, this time shot on foot, and a bunch of new photos.

Filming while navigating the crowds safely and courteously on two wheels southeast from North to Division for my earlier video was a challenging proposition. So traveling the corridor, this time northwest-bound, provided a little more opportunity to focus on what was going on around me. Sorry my finger encroaches on the camera lens at a couple of moments!

You'll notice in the clip that Milwaukee was lightly populated in its more car-centric stretch near Division. But as you can see from the vibrant activity once I got northwest of the huge Jewel-Osco parking lot, it became obvious that the event is a boon for independent business owners, and the community in general. It's yet more evidence that the series should return during the warmer months next year as a weekly event.

Check out the video below, followed by a bunch of fresh photos. Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance makes an unexpected cameo at 2:20. At 6:05 I discuss the giant, still-standing, then-run-down, loft I moved into in 1997 at 1373 N. Milwaukee Ave., next door to alt-country luminaries The Handsome Family. This was before the neighborhood got fancier, and my share of the rent was only $250.

But enough of my "You had to be there" nostalgia. Please enjoy some more walk/bike/transit eye candy from yesterday, including lots more adorable dogs! All images by yours truly.

View of the Robey, formerly Northwest Tower, nicknamed "the Coyote Building."

The Terrible Portraits artist.

A tall bike rider with a hot dog-inspired Chicago flag.

Chicagoland Bicycle Federation / Active Transportation Alliance cofounder Randy Neufeld, center, talks with folks from Ecopedal flexible bike rentals, offering subscriptions as low as $34.95 a month for a single-speed city bike.

A panaderia doubled as a background for a fashion shoot.

Transit Tees (a former SBC sponsor), 1371 N. Milwaukee Ave.,is Wicker Park's headquarters for transit-oriented shopping. They also have an outpost at 5226 N. Clark Street in Andersonville.

Fashionistas would enjoy the people-watching here.

The car-free street provided a platform for all kinds of vendors.

Yet another cute pup.

