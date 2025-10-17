Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 17

9:00 AM CDT on October 17, 2025

• Housing advocates: 1, NIMBYs: 0: "Broadway Rezoning In Edgewater, Uptown Gets City Council OK After Months Of Neighbor Debate" (Block Club)

• ...There's also coverage of the Broadway housing victory in Daily Line, and Chicago YIMBY. The latter includes lots of maps and legends.

• Right-wing Illinois Policy: "The 2026 budget is just the latest in years of poor fiscal management," with no mention of CTA's chronic underfunding by state

Thread from CTA consultant Jarrett Walker: "[Centrist pundits have] decided that what US transit needs is endless lectures about the importance of security."

• "Come on and take a free ride: "Ventra services to be temporarily unavailable this weekend" (WGN)

• What if the free service on the CTA this weekend was the norm?

• "Take CTA to See the Wonderful Sites Throughout the City at Open House Chicago." Great advice!

