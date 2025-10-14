Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 14

8:53 AM CDT on October 14, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Springfield now faces the $2B question: How much to invest in transit's future" (Crain's)

• CMAP: "This fall is Illinois' chance to ensure transit not only survives — but thrives" (Crain's)

• Illinois Black Advocacy Initiative: Chicago would sustain a big blow if federal Red Line Extension funding disappears (Crain's)

• "CTA Proposes Three Operating Budgets for 2026 as the Agency Awaits Outcome of Ongoing Legislative Efforts"

• Under CTA proposal, fares would increase $0.25. They haven't gone up since 2018, and $2.50 'L' fare back then = $3.22 in todays money. (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck Antonio J. Antunez Espinoza, 42, who was on foot on I-57 near 111th in Morgan Park (ABC)

• Motorist critically injured female pedestrian, 80, Friday around 11:55 AM near Dundee/Lake in Buffalo Grove, no charges or citations reported (FOX)

• "Person on tracks halts CTA Red Line service on Chicago's South Side," evacuation requires other riders to walk on tracks to 79th (CBS)

• "Metra breaks ground on renovation of South Water St."

• "Metra now requires customers to be able to carry their bikes and scooters on and off trains by themselves, w/o assistance of their device’s electric motors."

• "Metra to run decorated car on BNSF Line to promote Aurora’s downtown light fest"

• Letter: Former Chicago housing chief Jack Markowski sides with the NIMBYs over Broadway Upzoning (Tribune)

• "Housing lessons from Minneapolis: Midwestern cities can control housing costs too" (A City That Works)

• "Open House Chicago Returns This Weekend. Here Are 5 New Sites To Check Out" (Block Club)

