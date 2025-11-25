Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 25

10:02 AM CST on November 25, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• Person injured after reportedly walking into the side of a Metra BNSF train as it approached Aurora Station Monday afternoon, disrupting train service (NBC)

• Trump's USDOT chief IDs Blue Line attack victim, blames criminal justice system for repeat offender being on the street, as did Mayor Johnson (NBC)

• ..."Women deserve to feel safe," Ald. Gardiner (45) tells Fox News in response to the attack

• ...Ironic, since he previously got in trouble for using profane, misogynistic language against women, including Ward 32 COS (People's Fabric, Sun-Times)

• ...Here are some public safety strategies included in Illinois' new transit reform/funding bill that passed last month.

• Block Club picks up the story of the 49th Ward reopening the Glenwood Alfresco car-free space to drivers

• "Morgan Park Commons Residential And Retail Project Moves ‘One Step Closer’ To Reviving Vacant Site" (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,225, with $47,775 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

