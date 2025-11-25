Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 25

Sponsored by:

• Person injured after reportedly walking into the side of a Metra BNSF train as it approached Aurora Station Monday afternoon, disrupting train service (NBC)

• Trump's USDOT chief IDs Blue Line attack victim, blames criminal justice system for repeat offender being on the street, as did Mayor Johnson (NBC)

• ..."Women deserve to feel safe," Ald. Gardiner (45) tells Fox News in response to the attack

• ...Ironic, since he previously got in trouble for using profane, misogynistic language against women, including Ward 32 COS (People's Fabric, Sun-Times)

• ...Here are some public safety strategies included in Illinois' new transit reform/funding bill that passed last month.

• Block Club picks up the story of the 49th Ward reopening the Glenwood Alfresco car-free space to drivers

• "Morgan Park Commons Residential And Retail Project Moves ‘One Step Closer’ To Reviving Vacant Site" (Block Club)

