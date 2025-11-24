Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 24

Sponsored by:

• RTA budget is open for public comment through 12/5, and there's a virtual regional budget hearing 12/4, 4-6 PM. Register here.

• Oh snap! Capitol Fax's Rich Miller ridicules CTA Board Chair for claim mayoral control of CTA has meant "the CTA operated 'efficiently and responsively'"

• "CTA to buy up to 150 hybrid buses with $121M federal grant" (Sun-Times)

• Sedan driver, 24, arrested after critically injuring male pedestrian, 41, at Saturday around 3 AM at Devon/Western in West Ridge (NBC)

• Car driver hospitalized after crash with Metra UP-NW train Saturday Evening at Evergreen Street crossing near Arlington Heights station. (CBS)

• GoFundMe launched for Joy Lowery after truck driver ran over her leg while she was biking on Ravenswood Avenue in the Uptown community.

• Man accused of fire attack 11/17 on Blue Line at Clark/Lake, deemed a danger to the community, will remain in custody until his next court hearing (ABC)

• Man, 65, shot in leg while riding bike Sunday around 5 PM near 117th/Lafayette in West Pullman, no arrests (Fox)

• Life expectancy shockingly declines as you move west along Green Line, from 87 years near Clark/Lake station to 67 years near Pulaski stop (Sun-Times)

• Street vendor support bike ride ride in Little Village helped buy out four street food purveyors (Southwest Collective)

• "As Beloved Logan Square Crossing Guard Pete Parada Retires, Neighbors Thank Him" (Block Club)

• "Metra to host Toys for Tots Drive Donate a new and unwrapped toy or cash at downtown Metra stations 12/9"

• Cook County invites you to a virtual meeting for the O’Hare Area Bike Network Study, previously discussed on SBC, 9/11, 5:30-8 PM – register here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,225, with $47,775 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor