Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 26

8:50 AM CST on November 26, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• "Suburban legislators [including Rep. Canty], advocates tout single-fare system, TOD after passage of mass transit funding bill (Tribune)

• DePaul's Chaddick Institute is monitoring challenges posed by Amtrak's Chicago Hub trains selling out many days in advance this holiday season

• Police release image of van whose driver fatally struck man, 45, after altercation at shopping center at 117th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)

• GoFundMe for Dr. Ray Lee, struck by hit-and-run driver while biking on 10/29 at Damen/Van Buren, throwing him 30 feet and and putting him in coma

• "'A long road ahead': Family of Blue Line burn victim launches GoFundMe" (Tribune)

• SUV driver reportedly fired at CTA bus today around 12:45 AM in 500 block of S. Pulaski in N. Lawndale, no injuries (CBS)

• "Pace Receives $39.78 Million Federal Grant to Enhance Transit Service with Hybrid-Electric Buses"

• "A Faster Commute Could Be Coming to the I-290 and I-88 Corridors with Pace Express Bus Service"

• "New Museum Of Mexican Art Exhibit Explores How Mexican Railworkers Put Chicago On The Map" (Block Club)

• Friends of Big Marsh Holiday Party 12/13, 6-9 PM at Specialized Fulton Market, 925 W. Lake, w/ food, music, drinks, and raffle

• "Discover Fun and Exclusive Holiday Gifts on CTAgifts.com"

