Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 26

• "Suburban legislators [including Rep. Canty], advocates tout single-fare system, TOD after passage of mass transit funding bill (Tribune)

• DePaul's Chaddick Institute is monitoring challenges posed by Amtrak's Chicago Hub trains selling out many days in advance this holiday season

• Police release image of van whose driver fatally struck man, 45, after altercation at shopping center at 117th/Marshfield in Morgan Park (ABC)

• GoFundMe for Dr. Ray Lee, struck by hit-and-run driver while biking on 10/29 at Damen/Van Buren, throwing him 30 feet and and putting him in coma

• "'A long road ahead': Family of Blue Line burn victim launches GoFundMe" (Tribune)

• SUV driver reportedly fired at CTA bus today around 12:45 AM in 500 block of S. Pulaski in N. Lawndale, no injuries (CBS)

• "Pace Receives $39.78 Million Federal Grant to Enhance Transit Service with Hybrid-Electric Buses"

• "A Faster Commute Could Be Coming to the I-290 and I-88 Corridors with Pace Express Bus Service"

• "New Museum Of Mexican Art Exhibit Explores How Mexican Railworkers Put Chicago On The Map" (Block Club)

• Friends of Big Marsh Holiday Party 12/13, 6-9 PM at Specialized Fulton Market, 925 W. Lake, w/ food, music, drinks, and raffle

• "Discover Fun and Exclusive Holiday Gifts on CTAgifts.com"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $2,330, with $47,670 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor