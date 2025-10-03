Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 3

9:04 AM CDT on October 3, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• US DOT is putting RLE funding on hold because CTA pursued DBE goals as part of the project, which the DOT claims are discriminatory (Freemark)

RLE cost researcher Nik Hunder: "Yes they have attempted to cancel it, no it will not withstand a legal challenge. This is a 'don't like it' rescission attempt."

• "Metra, CTA awarded federal grants that could require cooperation with immigration enforcement" (Tribune)

• CDOT: "Harrison Street Viaduct Reconstruction Complete, Road and Bridge to Reopen [today]," which they say was a sticky wicket of a task (Bluesky, Twitter)

• The transit agency wakes us up when September ends: "CTA Is Your Designated October Ride"

• Mobilize Chicago: "Add your voice to Chicago’s vision for joyful, inclusive urban spaces" Su 10/5, 11 AM at Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need a little under $43K+ to keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue producing SBC next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

Watch: The final installment of “Save Chicago Transit: The Comedy Show” at Second City, featuring Amy Rynell and Eva-Dina Delgado

October 2, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 2

October 2, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 1

October 1, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Yes, CTA needs to be and feel safer. But despite what the U.S. transit czar implied, Trump shouldn’t use that as an excuse to send in National Guard.

September 30, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 30

September 30, 2025
See all posts