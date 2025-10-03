Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 3

Sponsored by:

• US DOT is putting RLE funding on hold because CTA pursued DBE goals as part of the project, which the DOT claims are discriminatory (Freemark)

• RLE cost researcher Nik Hunder: "Yes they have attempted to cancel it, no it will not withstand a legal challenge. This is a 'don't like it' rescission attempt."

• "Metra, CTA awarded federal grants that could require cooperation with immigration enforcement" (Tribune)

• CDOT: "Harrison Street Viaduct Reconstruction Complete, Road and Bridge to Reopen [today]," which they say was a sticky wicket of a task (Bluesky, Twitter)

• The transit agency wakes us up when September ends: "CTA Is Your Designated October Ride"

• Mobilize Chicago: "Add your voice to Chicago’s vision for joyful, inclusive urban spaces" Su 10/5, 11 AM at Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

