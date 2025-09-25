Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 25

9:49 AM CDT on September 25, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• CPD releases image of suspect in hammer attack and robbery of man, 30, following argument on Red Line Friday around 7:20 AM near 69th (ABC)

• Police release image of 2 suspects in robbery on Red Line 9/16 around 5 AM near 63rd Street in Englewood (CBS)

• "Vacant Pilsen Lot Could Become Affordable Housing For Seniors Under Developer’s Plan" (Block Club)

• "Metra will put its prototype Café Car into service this fall, rotating it across most of its busiest lines and stations." Will it host another Morning Coffee Rave?

• "See what the new Metra Café Car could look like" plus the upcoming schedule. (NBC)

• 4 transit-friendly Dem and GOP, Senate and House, lawmakers enter. How many will leave? Ram, Kam, Seth, and Brad on Union League panel at noon.

• Are you a card-carrying member of the Villivalam Vanguard? You can also hear him talk transit at HSRA's "Averting the Fiscal Cliff" luncheon on 10/10.

• UTC virtual seminar "Electrification Alone Can’t Solve Our Climate Goals: Diverse Strategies for a Sustainable Transportation Future" on 10/16, noon

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

A transit fiscal cliff town hall double-header: Wicker Park and Uptown

At the Truman College event, Sen. Mike Simmons and Sen Ram Villivalam disputed claims about the transit bill from Republican senators.

September 24, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 24

September 24, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 23

September 23, 2025
Pedestrian Fatalities

A driver struck and killed Anakin Perez, 9, in the street in front of his Chicago school. How do we make sure that never happens again?

September 22, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 22

September 22, 2025
See all posts