Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 25

• CPD releases image of suspect in hammer attack and robbery of man, 30, following argument on Red Line Friday around 7:20 AM near 69th (ABC)

• Police release image of 2 suspects in robbery on Red Line 9/16 around 5 AM near 63rd Street in Englewood (CBS)

• "Vacant Pilsen Lot Could Become Affordable Housing For Seniors Under Developer’s Plan" (Block Club)

• "Metra will put its prototype Café Car into service this fall, rotating it across most of its busiest lines and stations." Will it host another Morning Coffee Rave?

• "See what the new Metra Café Car could look like" plus the upcoming schedule. (NBC)

• 4 transit-friendly Dem and GOP, Senate and House, lawmakers enter. How many will leave? Ram, Kam, Seth, and Brad on Union League panel at noon.

• Are you a card-carrying member of the Villivalam Vanguard? You can also hear him talk transit at HSRA's "Averting the Fiscal Cliff" luncheon on 10/10.

• UTC virtual seminar "Electrification Alone Can’t Solve Our Climate Goals: Diverse Strategies for a Sustainable Transportation Future" on 10/16, noon

