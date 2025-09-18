Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 18

9:51 AM CDT on September 18, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA budget town hall meeting tonight, Thursday, September 18, 5:30-7 PM, Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave. in Uptown.

• Labor Alliance for Public Transportation: Philly shows the "need for a new, dedicated, sustainable funding source for transit in IL remains an urgent priority"

• Department of Justice has sued Uber, alleging that the ride-hailing company and its drivers routinely discriminate against riders with disabilities

• Friends of the Parks celebrates win over plan "to expand the toxic dredged
waste landfill" on SE Side, Sa 9/20, noon to 1 PM at Salud Center, 3039 E. 91st

• 47th Ward's "Get Up and Move" parking lot party at 1914 W. Berenice is back Su 9/21, 12-4 PM with "a ton of free activities to celebrate end of the summer."

