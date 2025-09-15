Why is suburban State Sen. John Curran opposing Metra funding in his own district? Road builders have fueled his campaigns

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

By Ellen Steinke

Southwest-suburban State Sen. John Curran (R-Lemont) represents a district stitched together by trains. Two Metra lines and five Metra stations sit within its borders: Belmont, Fairview Avenue, and Downers Grove Main Street on the busy BNSF line, plus Lemont and Willow Springs on the Heritage Corridor. Thousands of commuters use those stations every weekday.

Curran's southwest-suburban district includes three stations on Metra's BNSF Line (green) and two on the Heritage Corridor Line (brown). Image: Google Maps

Despite this, when the Illinois state legislature had a chance this spring to address the looming $771 million Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff with longterm funding, Curran, like all of his Republican Senate colleagues, voted no. Then he doubled down with a Chicago Tribune op-ed, framing the plan as a "Chicago bailout" for "the grossly mismanaged CTA and decades of unfunded pensions," calling a modest delivery fee "one of the most... regressive taxes in decades."

Here’s what he didn’t say. Since transit funding talks began in early 2024, Curran has collected more than $370,000 from road construction unions. These are the groups most invested in keeping billions flowing to highways instead of saving bus and train service.

Campaign finance records show that in August 2024, the Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC (better known as Local 150) gave Curran $250,000. Two months later, they cut him another check for $107,750.

Those weren’t just big donations. They were the two largest of Curran’s career.

Zoom out, and the pattern is even clearer: Curran has received nearly $688,000 from Local 150 since 2017, and another $80,500 from LiUNA, another prominent road construction union, since 2018. All told, that’s three-quarters of a million dollars from road-building interests alone.

Image: Ellen Steinke

Curran got the biggest donations of his career from road construction unions, Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor Management PAC (funded by Local 150) and LiUNA, during the transit funding negotiation period.

Why do road builders care? It’s not hard to connect the dots.

Local 150 and LiUNA represent workers who pour concrete, grade highways, and keep the tollway humming. They have every reason to make sure Illinois prioritizes roads because that’s where their members' paychecks come from. To be clear, unions are an overall positive force, and these groups were not the only obstacle. However, they were among the most vocal opponents of new funding sources like toll increases.

Transit reform, on the other hand, threatened to shift the balance. For the first time in decades, lawmakers were openly discussing stable operating dollars for the CTA, Metra, and Pace. That raised alarms in the road lobby, which sees any talk of rebalancing as money out of their pocket.

Sen. John Curran. Image: Twitter

So they organized to stop it. And that puts Curran in a bind. Unless you look at the money.

He represents Downers Grove, where the Main Street Metra stop is among the busiest in the region. His district is full of residents who rely on trains to get to Chicago, to school, to jobs, and back home. If transit funding collapses, they’ll be first in line for service cuts.

Yet Curran voted against the bill. And in his Tribune op-ed, he repeated talking points that don’t hold up:

Claim: The money would bail out pensions.

Reality: The bill stabilizes daily operations – keeping trains and buses running – not pensions.

Claim: It’s a "Chicago bailout."

Reality: Metra runs through his own district. Pace serves the suburbs. Cutting funding hurts the collar counties as well as the city.

Claim: A $1.50 delivery fee is regressive.

Reality: What’s more regressive – occasionally paying a $1.50 "climate impact fee" for restaurant and retail deliveries (groceries and pharmacy items wouldn't be included) made by motor vehicle? Or being forced into $12,000 a year in car ownership costs because transit service has been slashed a projected 40 percent?

Artist's rendering of the $1.50 surcharge on restaurant food delivered by car, which we at Streetsblog Chicago call the "burrito taxi tax." Illustration: Jonathan Roth

This is not an insinuation of bribery. It’s simply about structural incentives. If a lawmaker gets hundreds of thousands of dollars from road construction unions, they’re going to answer those calls first. When those donors say, "Don’t touch our highway money," transit riders are left on the back burner.

And while the construction lobby, including unions like Local 150, was one of the forces resisting transit funding – especially new toll revenue – they’ve recently signaled a potential partial shift. In August, they agreed to "allow" $200 million in road-fund interest to go toward the transit fiscal cliff. It’s a start, although it doesn’t erase years of pressure to keep highway funds untouchable.

However, this dynamic doesn’t just involve Curran. In Springfield, House Democrats spent months focused on governance reform without advancing a clear funding plan. Some transit advocates, who requested anonymity, told me they repeatedly urged politicians to draft a revenue proposal, but leadership stalled. By the time HB 3438, a combined reform-and-revenue bill passed the Senate the end of the spring session on May 31, minutes before midnight, House members said they hadn’t had enough time to review it.

Why a parallel funding bill never materialized – despite months of warnings – has yet to be clearly explained. Rep. Kam Buckner, one of those leading the charge on this issue, discussed the subject in an interview with Streetsblog, saying that the Public Transit Working Group felt more research was needed to create the "right" legislation. One could argue that was a case of letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.

As previously noted, all Senate Republicans, not just Curran, ultimately lined up in opposition to HB 3438. As Republican Sen. Don DeWitte explained, GOP lawmakers had already balked at a $1.4 billion statewide tax hike for the general budget. When Democratic leadership ultimately folded governance and revenue into a single bill, Republicans pulled their support completely.

It’s a dynamic as old as Illinois politics: county chairs want their board appointments, special interests want their funding streams, and taxpayers get squeezed, transit riders and drivers alike.

This is because roads don’t pay for themselves. In Illinois, gas taxes and tolls cover only about half the cost of building and maintaining highways – the rest comes out of general tax dollars. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s FY 2025–2030 Highway & Multimodal Improvement Program, the state plans to spend $41.42 billion overall, including $29.65 billion on highways alone, over six years. That's a cost ultimately subsidized by all taxpayers, whether they drive or not.

In contrast, transit is more efficient than cars at moving people, it's cheaper to maintain, and it actually pays off economically. A study by the U.S. Department of Energy, MIT, and Argonne National Laboratory showed that every $1 invested in CTA, Metra, and Pace generates $13 in economic benefit for the region.

So while every dollar spent on public transportation gets picked apart, billions in road spending sail through with barely a question. Illinois taxpayers are told to scrutinize transit like it’s a bailout, while road construction – which consumes far more money, is one of the most expensive in the country, and never breaks even – is treated as untouchable.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Without new revenue, we'll see drastic service cuts and possibly stiff fare hikes. Right now, both of those things are happening with Philadelphia's SEPTA after Pennsylvania legislators recently failed to pass a funding bill. In Illinois, that would mean fewer trains stopping in Downers Grove, Lemont, and Willow Springs, i.e. longer commutes, more traffic, and higher costs for the very "working families" Curran claims to defend.

A SEPTA train in Philly. Photo: Wikipedia

Disinvesting from transit doesn’t save money. Instead, it shifts costs onto transit commuters, drivers, and taxpayers in general. If lawmakers starve trains and buses, that will mean more cars on the road, and Illinois will need even bigger tax hikes down the line to repair crumbling highways. And it’s no coincidence that Local 150 has opposed raising tolls to support transit. They want to keep that revenue stream available for their own road-building campaigns.

Illinois needs a debate grounded in data, not talking points. And the fact is, gutting transit would be catastrophic for our entire state. According to the aforementioned study, cutting $771 million from Chicagoland’s transit budget could cost Illinois’ economy $14 billion a year. Factor in the ballooning costs of endless road expansion, and the case is clear.

Granted, focusing blame on just one senator or one lobby misses the point. This crisis reflects a system where every major player – Republican Senate obstruction, Labor, and Democratic House leadership – avoided making the hard decision to put riders first.

If Illinois is serious about an economically strong, sustainable, modernized future, lawmakers will need to stop treating roads as a golden child and transit as a stepchild. Constituents deserve leaders who put riders first, not donors.

Specifically, residents of Downers Grove, Lemont, and Willow Springs deserve to know why Sen. John Curran opposed a plan to keep their trains running while accepting the largest donations of his career from road construction interests.

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!