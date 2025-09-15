Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 15

Sponsored by:

"Little Village’s Mexican Independence Day Parade Sees Thousands Take A Stand Against ICE" (Block Club)

• "RTA presses the CTA, Metra and Pace to share more details about looming service cuts" (Tribune)

• State Rep. Kam Buckner and John discussed efforts to avert the $771M Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff on Mike Stephens' Outside the Loop radio show

• Driver, 25, in custody after critically injuring man, 19, Saturday around 3:40 AM near 74th/Lafayette in Greater Grand Crossing (ABC)

• Man, 21, charged with deadly shooting of man, 26, that happened 9/7 around 5:30 AM outside 35th/Archer Orange station in McKinley Park (ABC)

• Arrest made at Howard Station after Evanston police released images of suspect in attempted sexual assault Friday on Yellow Line (Roundtable, ABC)

• Two men, 23 and 21, charged after allegedly stabbing and robbing man, 41, Friday on Red Line at 47th, fleeing, and being swiftly apprehended (CBS)

• During argument Saturday around 7:30 PM at 47th Red stop, man stabbed man, 26, in the face and upper body, fled, victim in good condition (NBC)

• "Advocates hope action on sidewalk snowplow program heats up soon" (Tribune)

• Ald. Cruz hosts Cicero Land Use Study Open House, 9/16, 6-8 PM at Lloyd Elementary, 2103 N. Lamont. Opportunity to advocate for Mid-City Transitway?

• Lunch: "Averting the Fiscal Cliff: The Road to Regional & High-Speed Rail," 10/10, 11-3 PM, The Collective, 120 S. Riverside (High Speed Rail Alliance)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!