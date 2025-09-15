Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 15

8:54 AM CDT on September 15, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

"Little Village’s Mexican Independence Day Parade Sees Thousands Take A Stand Against ICE" (Block Club)

• "RTA presses the CTA, Metra and Pace to share more details about looming service cuts" (Tribune)

• State Rep. Kam Buckner and John discussed efforts to avert the $771M Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff on Mike Stephens' Outside the Loop radio show

• Driver, 25, in custody after critically injuring man, 19, Saturday around 3:40 AM near 74th/Lafayette in Greater Grand Crossing (ABC)

• Man, 21, charged with deadly shooting of man, 26, that happened 9/7 around 5:30 AM outside 35th/Archer Orange station in McKinley Park (ABC)

• Arrest made at Howard Station after Evanston police released images of suspect in attempted sexual assault Friday on Yellow Line (Roundtable, ABC)

• Two men, 23 and 21, charged after allegedly stabbing and robbing man, 41, Friday on Red Line at 47th, fleeing, and being swiftly apprehended (CBS)

• During argument Saturday around 7:30 PM at 47th Red stop, man stabbed man, 26, in the face and upper body, fled, victim in good condition (NBC)

• "Advocates hope action on sidewalk snowplow program heats up soon" (Tribune)

• Ald. Cruz hosts Cicero Land Use Study Open House, 9/16, 6-8 PM at Lloyd Elementary, 2103 N. Lamont. Opportunity to advocate for Mid-City Transitway?

• Lunch: "Averting the Fiscal Cliff: The Road to Regional & High-Speed Rail," 10/10, 11-3 PM, The Collective, 120 S. Riverside (High Speed Rail Alliance)

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Fiscal Cliff

Standing on the edge of the fiscal cliff: “Save Chicago Transit” shines a light on the public transportation budget crisis, in a funny way

September 12, 2025
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 12

September 12, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 11

September 11, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Not trapped under ICE: During Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown, bike riders alert public, spread the word about legal rights

September 10, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 10

September 10, 2025
See all posts