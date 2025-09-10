Not trapped under ICE: During Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown, bike riders alert public, spread the word about legal rights

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

On Monday, the Donald Trump-controlled Department of Homeland Security announced an immigration enforcement sting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Illinois and Chicago, dubbed Operation Midway Blitz. In response, bike riders are protesting the campaign and notifying residents who may be at risk of what Mayor Brandon Johnson recently called "militarized immigration enforcement without due process."

Flyer for this week's rides.

The Ice Patrol Bike Ride is taking place over two nights this week, Tuesday, September 9, in Pilsen, and this evening, Wednesday, September 10, in the Gage Park neighborhood. Participants will meet at 7 p.m. at the Gage Page green space, 5500 S. Artesian Ave., about a half mile south of the Western Orange Line station.

The meeting point for tonight's ride is shown with a red map pin. Image: Google Maps

The rides are organized by Chicago Cyclist Group, Cycling in Solidarity, Gage Park Cyclists, and Little Village Cyclists, Latino-led bike groups. Their goal is to show solidarity during a time of uncertainty and anxiety.

Last night's Pilsen ride met at 1800 S. Jefferson Street. Before the cyclists took off, flyers were distributed, explained the legal rights of people whom ICE agents might try to detail, which the potential detainees could state to the agents:

"If you do not have a valid judicial warrant, you do not have the right to enter my home or private property."

"If you have a valid judicial warrant, slide it under the door."

"I will not answer any questions and I will call my attorney."

One of the first people to arrive yesterday was Dario Gonzalez, a member of Chicago Cyclists. He said the group meets almost every Tuesday during the warmer months. He doesn't live in Pilsen, and said he couldn't speak to the level of local ICE activities, but he decided to show up because of what he saw in the news. Gonzalez also participates in several social bike rides, and was part of a contingent of riders who showed support for Palestinian liberation on July's Chicago Critical Mass.

Dario Gonzalez. Photo: Cameron Bolton

"Social bike rides are awesome," Gonzalez said. "You get to meet people who are like-minded, and usually lean the same way politically. So that kind of comes in handy when we're doing stuff like this. Generally speaking, there's not a lot of conservative cyclists. It just doesn't fit with most of the values of it, I guess. So I like coming out to the socializer. Always a lot of fun."

Another participant last night was Shelby Deutsch, who said it was her first-ever social ride. "I have been working for just ways to make sure community feels supported," she said. "I don't have to worry about getting kidnapped on my way home from work, and I don't think anyone should feel that way. I also love to bike, so this was a good mesh for things that I want to do and be involved with."

Deutsch said the ride ended at around 10:45 p.m. at the starting point. She added that while she didn't notice any ICE agents, but Chicago Police Department officers in 11 police cars, plus several officers on bicycles, joined them for the majority of the ride.

Officers on bikes and police cars at the start of the ride. Photo: Cameron Bolton

While it's possible the officers were there in an effort to prevent conflicts with the feds, Deutsch indicated she feels that approach was counterproductive. "The folks organizing really want the community to join the rides for fun and connection," she said. "They don't want people to be scared to join the rides."

Gonzalez agreed that the huge CPD escort might have been a little heavy-handed. "Even on Critical Mass there’s maybe five or six bike cops and [officers] in a car or two," he said. "Not sure if they were expecting trouble [on Tuesday night], but maybe that was overkill."

Hopefully, the CPD is onboard with Mayor Johnson's recent statement that the City is "opposed to militarized immigration enforcement that runs afoul of the Constitution." If so, perhaps it makes sense to give the force the benefit of the doubt that its heavy presence last night was well-intended. Even so, it might be wise to use a lighter touch at tonight's ride, with just a few officers on bikes there, if any.

