Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 11

9:41 AM CDT on September 11, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• One relatively B/W/T-friendly (nowadays) politician takes on another: "Brendan Reilly Challenges Toni Preckwinkle... In Next County Board Race" (Block Club)

• "Chicagoans with Mobility Disabilities Challenge City’s Inaccessible Sidewalks in Class Action Lawsuit" filed by by Disability Rights Advocates and law firm

• Armed robbery near Monroe/State led security guard to shoot and wound suspect feeling to CTA stop Wednesday around 11:19, trains rerouted (NBC)

• "West Logan Greenway, funded through 35th Ward’s PB process, creates a pair of north and south routes along Hamlin and Avers avenues" (Block Club)

• "Street Upgrades Begin On Kedzie Avenue, From Little Village To Brighton Park" (Block Club)

• "Cook Co. invests more than $1.5M in suburban biking infrastructure" (Daily Herald)

• Oak Lawn regulates use of e-scooters and e-bikes as popularity grows (Southtown)

• "Lot full of apparently legally parked cars towed during Bears game"; by SpotHero admits "egregious mistake," promises reimbursements (Sun-Times)

• The 47th Ward's "Get Up and Move" parking lot takeover at 1914 W. Berenice is back 9/21, with "a ton of free activities to celebrate the end of the summer."

donate button

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need another $43K+ to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Not trapped under ICE: During Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown, bike riders alert public, spread the word about legal rights

September 10, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 10

September 10, 2025
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 9

September 9, 2025
Bike Network

Cook County’s O’Hare Area Bike Network Study is looking at ways to connect cycling routes near the airport

September 8, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 8

September 8, 2025
See all posts