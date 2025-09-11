Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 11

Sponsored by:

• One relatively B/W/T-friendly (nowadays) politician takes on another: "Brendan Reilly Challenges Toni Preckwinkle... In Next County Board Race" (Block Club)

• "Chicagoans with Mobility Disabilities Challenge City’s Inaccessible Sidewalks in Class Action Lawsuit" filed by by Disability Rights Advocates and law firm

• Armed robbery near Monroe/State led security guard to shoot and wound suspect feeling to CTA stop Wednesday around 11:19, trains rerouted (NBC)

• "West Logan Greenway, funded through 35th Ward’s PB process, creates a pair of north and south routes along Hamlin and Avers avenues" (Block Club)

• "Street Upgrades Begin On Kedzie Avenue, From Little Village To Brighton Park" (Block Club)

• "Cook Co. invests more than $1.5M in suburban biking infrastructure" (Daily Herald)

• Oak Lawn regulates use of e-scooters and e-bikes as popularity grows (Southtown)

• "Lot full of apparently legally parked cars towed during Bears game"; by SpotHero admits "egregious mistake," promises reimbursements (Sun-Times)

• The 47th Ward's "Get Up and Move" parking lot takeover at 1914 W. Berenice is back 9/21, with "a ton of free activities to celebrate the end of the summer."

