Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 3

Sponsored by:

• Letter: "Transit can replace cars — if we let it. The 'old-fashioned' insistence that cars are essential becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy." (Sun-Times)

• Letter from "homeowner and short-term rental host" Brett Barnes: "Reducing parking won't help Chicagoans in crowded neighborhoods" (Sun-Times)

• More coverage of Sunday's Bike the Drive ride (CBS, WGN, ABC, FOX)

• "Appeals court upholds ban on concealed weapons on CTA, Metra" (Sun-Times)

• Block Club looks at Uptown Extension PBL project on Clark, Granville Neighborhood Greenway work, and Ashland pedestrian safety improvements

• "Safety concerns lead local municipalities to change regulations on e-bikes, scooters" (ABC)

• Donations sought for Femmes + Thems bike ride core organizer Haley who "took a spill at Critical Mass on Friday and was badly injured (Bluesky)

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive last month, but we still need another $44K to keep the (bike) lights on in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue publishing next year. Thanks!