Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 3

9:00 AM CDT on September 3, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• Letter: "Transit can replace cars — if we let it. The 'old-fashioned' insistence that cars are essential becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy." (Sun-Times)

• Letter from "homeowner and short-term rental host" Brett Barnes: "Reducing parking won't help Chicagoans in crowded neighborhoods" (Sun-Times)

• More coverage of Sunday's Bike the Drive ride (CBS, WGN, ABC, FOX)

• "Appeals court upholds ban on concealed weapons on CTA, Metra" (Sun-Times)

• Block Club looks at Uptown Extension PBL project on Clark, Granville Neighborhood Greenway work, and Ashland pedestrian safety improvements

• "Safety concerns lead local municipalities to change regulations on e-bikes, scooters" (ABC)

• Donations sought for Femmes + Thems bike ride core organizer Haley who "took a spill at Critical Mass on Friday and was badly injured (Bluesky)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

