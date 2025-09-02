The future of DLSD is unwritten. But Active Trans’ Bike the Drive once again showcased the virtues of making our shoreline people-friendly

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois

This piece includes interviews by Cameron Bolton and commentary by John Greenfield.

You couldn't have asked for better weather than last Sunday, when there were joyful car-free celebrations on both DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. Streetsblog will discuss the vibrant Meet Me on Milwaukee event soon. But for now, we'll take a look at yet another inspiring Bike the Drive ride, the key fundraiser for the Active Transportation Alliance advocacy group.

What's going on with Redefine the Drive?

First, let's set the stage. There's currently a lull in the battle over the future of DLSD, the eight-lane highway that's a barrier between Chicagoans and our gorgeous lakefront, which was raging about a year ago. That's when the Illinois Department of Transportation essentially announced it was abandoning proposals to convert two of the lanes on North DLSD to bus-only routes as part of the Redefine the Drive planning project. Instead, plans called for basically reconstructing the road as-is, and even making it more car-centric.

Image: IDOT, Michelle Stenzel

Sustainable transportation advocates and sympathetic lakefront politicians responded by holding a massive Save Our Lakefront Rally in August 2024, outside an IDOT open house on the project at Truman College. Many of the activists called for transforming the coastal road into a multimodal surface street, with four lanes for drivers, and excellent walk, bike, transit, park, and shoreline access.

The crowd at the rally. Photo: John Greenfield

Streetsblog recently checked in with the state transportation department to ask what's going on with plans to rebuild NDLSD. "The project team is continuing to evaluate feedback, input from public hearings last fall as well as meet with stakeholders," said spokesperson Guy Tridgell. "No plan has been submitted to feds for consideration. Still many months away, realistically."

Well, no news is good news, we suppose. But the time is definitely ripe to once again start demanding more right-of-way on the lakefront for sustainable transportation, with less space occupied by dangerous, noisy, polluting, and traffic-clogging metal boxes.

Mostly solo car drivers delay bus riders by creating a traffic jam on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the evening rush. Photo: Michelle Stenzel

This year's Bike the Drive

It's wild to think that at 24 years old, Bike the Drive has been around for an entire generation. According to the Active Transportation Alliance, more than 16,000 people took part in Sunday morning's celebration, covering 15 miles of the coastal highway.

Envision Unlimited's adaptive cycling program

Envision Unlimited, is an organization that provides "services that promote choice, independence, and inclusion" for people with disabilities." Its initiatives serve more than 5,000 people statewide. Streetsblog caught up with the group in Grant Park.

"We are out here today with our adaptive cycling program," said Envision Unlimited's Chief External Affairs Officer Brandi Adams. "[We have] a fleet of bicycles or accessibility of all ranges. We've got tandem bikes, trikes, side-by-side, and bikes for folks who use a wheelchair to get around, so that they can actually participate in riding as well, because biking should be accessible for everyone."

"We've been coming to Bike the Drive for six or seven years now," Adams added. "It's a big event that all of our members really look forward to. And we have about 50 individuals that we serve that are out here today riding."

Adrian with the accessible bike he rode on. Photo: Cameron Bolton

One of them was a client named Adrian, who uses a wheelchair and was marking his fourth year at the event. "Through our adaptive cycling program, we were able to purchase a bike that Adrian can sit in the front of, and one of our volunteers rides, so that Adrian can ride, feeling the wind blowing through his hair and participate like everybody else, Adams explained.

"It’s so much fun," Adrian said. "I enjoy the bike, and I like to come over here and enjoy this place."

Another Envision Unlimited client named Marcel rode a tandem with a friend. He said this was his first time cycling on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and he's looking forward to doing it again next year.

What others had to say about Bike the Drive

Anthony, an employee at a suburban fire department said coworkers encouraged him to join Bike the Drive for the first time this year. "It was great," he said. "The weather was perfect. I'll probably do it again next year." He encouraged anyone who's interested in taking part in in next year's event to go to bed early the night before, because the event starts at 6:30 a.m.

Anthony in Grant Park. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Jane Lambshead told Streetsblog this was her third consecutive year doing the ride. "It was absolutely gorgeous today," she said. "I love the views of the city, biking, along the lake and being able to be on Lake Shore Drive. It's a chance to enjoy biking without dealing with city traffic and hazards."

Jane Lambshead. Photo: Cameron Bolton

Hopefully the positive experience of Bike the Drive will encourage more Chicagoland residents to join the movement to create a more people-friendly DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and a more sustainable region in general.

Gallery

Here are a few more images from this year's event. Perhaps they'll help entice a few more newbies to do the ride in 2026?

The view from 35th Street Bridge. Photo: John Greenfield

Passing by Soldier Field. Photo: John Greenfield

Passing by the "ghost bike" memorial for Geraldo Marciales, 41, fatally struck in February 2022 at Balbo Drive by a driver who ran a stoplight. Photo: John Greenfield

Crossing the Chicago River, with an unfortunate landmark in the center. Photo: John Greenfield

Descending the river bridge towards Lake Michigan. Photo: John Greenfield

