Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 12

• "Alderman Will Try Again To Pass 8 PM Downtown Curfew For Minors After Streeterville Shooting" (Block Club)

• DePaul transportation professor Joe Schwieterman discusses Loop malaise: "A thriving downtown is essential for many reasons." (Sun-Times)

• Metra UP-N train fatally struck person Monday night at Davis station in Evanston (ABC)

• Editorial: "Metra's proposal to rename its train lines might be just the ticket for riders" (Sun-Times)

• Per CPD, a sedan driver on Caldwell, near a North Branch Trail crossing, braked for an animal and was rear-ended, hospitalized with injuries.

• "Kennedy Lanes Will Close Again Next Week As Final Phase Of Overhaul Begins" (Block Club)

• Zoning committee approves LGBTQ+ hotel at 3255-57 N. Halsted St. with 51 rooms, 2 onsite parking spots, 0.3 miles from Belmont station (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor