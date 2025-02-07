Tribune editorial double-header: Exactly which bikeways did they say replaced car lanes? And did suburban Metra fares really go up last year?

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

On Thursday the Chicago Tribune yet ran another editorial about construction on the Kennedy Expressway inconveniencing drivers that calls for some discussion. That reminded me that I'd been planning to update Streetsblog readers about a similar editorial last December that we'd asked the newspaper to correct. Let's talk about one, and then the other.

What's the statute of limitations for blaming bike lanes for traffic jams?

Chris Jones

In December, I razzed Chicago Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones pretty hard after he ran an editorial linking bikeways to Kennedy Expressway construction-related surface street congestion. "[On] many of the former alternate routes, such as Elston and Milwaukee avenues, [the Chicago Department of Transportation has] reduced... vehicular capacity by adding bike lanes," the Trib editorial board stated. "Those roads don’t offer any meaningful relief from a clogged expressway anymore. Few alder[persons] want to talk about that, but everyone who uses a car to get around town from time to time knows it’s true."

It seemed safe to assume they were talking about the relatively recent installation of protected bike lanes on those streets, particularly stretches where the bikeways were shielded with concrete. But after the editorial came out, CDOT spokesperson Erica Schroeder confirmed my suspicion that, as a rule, those projects didn't actually reduce the number of lanes for drivers on Elston and Milwaukee. "The motor vehicle capacity has remained generally the same after the installation of [protected] bike lanes because no travel lanes were converted or removed."

Elston near Augusta Boulevard in West Town, before and after PBLs were put in. In both images, there's one "car" lane in each direction. Images: Google Maps, John Greenfield

When I politely asked Chris Jones to edit the piece accordingly, he declined. "No retraction forthcoming," he wrote tersely. "Always happy to get letters though."

Indeed, about a week after the editorial ran, the Tribune ran letters to the editor from Amber Wilson and Anthony Nicholson asking that the piece be updated to reflect the fact that the protected lanes didn't reduce vehicular capacity. "The car lanes remain the same, and the bike lanes — bikes are vehicles! — are now inviting more bike traffic than before," Wilson noted.

Jones still hadn't changed the editorial as requested. But the day after the letters ran, he "liked" and retweeted the following Twitter reply to Streetsblog Chicago about the Elston/Milwaukee situation from @brianbell98.

That indicated Bell was correct that when the Tribune editorial board said CDOT installing new bikeways "reduced... vehicular capacity" on Elston and Milwaukee, they meant many years ago, when painted bike lanes were first striped. In fact, it's true that before there were any bikeways at all on these streets, they did each have four mixed-traffic lanes, which likely meant higher speeds and more crashes. Here's one example.

An vintage aerial posted by @tnertz showing Elston in West Town with four "car lanes" in 2002, before non-protected bike lanes were street. Google Street View shows there were paint-only bikeways here by at least 2007.

The Cook County Aerial Image from 1998 below shows that CDOT had alredy painted non-protected bike lanes on Milwaukee in West Town by then, and at that point there was generally only one mixed-traffic lane in each direction. Milwaukee may have been a "stroad" with four-lanes for drivers before that, but the County aerials available online don't go back that far.

Cook County Aerial Image from 1998, showing non-protected bike lanes on Milwaukee northwest of Hubbard Street in West Town.

So it does appear the Tribune editorial was talking about non-protected bikeways when they wrote that CDOT "reduced... vehicular capacity by adding bike lanes" on Elston and Milwaukee. Even so, the Tribune blaming those paint-only bike lanes installed years ago for recent Kennedy-related traffic congestion was silly for a few reasons.

First off all, non-protected bikes lanes don't really prevent motorists from illegally driving, standing, or parking in the bikeway, as you can see from the white van in the above aerial, blocking the inbound bikeway. That is why physical protection is so important.

And that's particularly true if you're talking about frustrated drivers stewing in surface-street traffic jams while trying to avoid expressway congestion. Some of them are almost certain to illegally drive in a paint-only bike lane in order to (unlawfully and dangerously) pass stopped vehicles on the right.

Second, it was reasonable for Streetsblog and CDOT to assume the Trib was referring to the more recently installed protected lanes, rather than painted bikeways put in at least 26 years earlier. 1998 was a long time ago, back when Cher's Auto-Tuned Eurodisco song "Believe" was first tearing up the charts.

Third, there's the editorial's statement that "Few alder[persons] want to talk about" Elston and Milwaukee having having more travel lanes in the past, when they offered "meaningful relief from a clogged expressway." Maybe that's because back in 1998, City Council members like Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) who was 10 years old, and Ald. Jesse Fuentes (26th) who was even younger, didn't drive?

So the Tribune's lament about the decades-old bike lanes causing gridlock for drivers fleeing Kennedy construction is kind of like me saying the following. "Ever since they tore up the streetcar tracks on Michigan Avenue, transit doesn't offer any meaningful relief from traffic congestion there anymore. Few alders want to talk about that, but everyone who rides a bus to get around town from time to time knows it’s true."

"Please spare a thought for woebegone suburbanites"

Yesterday's Tribune editorial was less problematic, and actually raised some good points, so less deconstruction is needed. But, once again, there are a couple points in this piece, "An ode to Chicago’s unappreciated suburban commuters," that could use a little discussion and/or correction.

The editorial mentioned an interesting news item I hadn't noticed before, a WGN story titled, "Contractor blames IDOT for 113-day Kennedy construction delay." It discussed a memo from a construction company indicating that the Illinois Department of Transportation delayed the project by 32 days by ordering the contractor to reopen express lanes for Democratic National Convention VIPs.

Drivers stuck in traffic on the Kennedy this summer. Image: John Greenfield

The Tribune wrote, "Suburbanite, who... saw the news about the Kennedy construction delay debacle [likely] felt put upon and frustrated — but not surprised. After all, suburban commuters are just supposed to take it."

Let's give the Trib the benefit of the doubt that the "it" suburbanites are supposed to take refers to Pace buses and Metra trains.

No? Well, to its credit the editorial noted that folks in the 'burbs who do the right thing by taking transit to the city instead of driving are facing their own challenges. In particular, there's ominous $770 million Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff projected for 2026, when federal COVID-19 subsidies will run out. The paper noted that would lead to less transit service and higher ticket prices.

Still, this line from the Tribune seemed a little off: "[Suburban Metra] fares increased last year." Streetsblog Chicago's suburban transit specialist Igor Studenkov confirmed that statement isn't necessarily accurate.

Metra's new fare structure, which began in February 2024.

"It's only true in the sense that monthly pass prices have increased with the elimination of the Super Saver pass, which was $100 for all fare zones, making it cheaper than all other options," Igor explained. Current monthly fares start at $75 for Fare Zones 1-2 and 2-4 zones, and go up for fare zones 1-3 and 1-4, to $110 and $135, respectively."

Fellow suburban transit whiz Star:Line Chicago also pointed out that the fare changes didn't make all suburban Metra fares go up – some got cheaper.

The editorial noted that suburban commuter help fuel the downtown Chicago retail and commercial real estate economies, and more foot traffic makes Loop streets feel safer. "The more suburbanites, the better."

"If the Trib editorial board wants more suburbanites to come downtown to hang out and spend money, they should be supporting #RevenuesAndReform to allow Metra to run more trains seven days a week," Star:Line Chicago responded. "Sorry to say, but that does require investing more in operating our regional transit network."

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you.