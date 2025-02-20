How they voted: More about yesterday’s City Council decision against a lifesaving speed limit change

Yesterday's Chicago City Council vote against lowering the default speed limit from 30 to 25 mph was disheartening for people trying to reduce the number serious and fatal traffic crashes in our city. You can get partly up to speed on the basics of this issue by checking out yesterday's Streetsblog post.

In a nutshell, peer cities like New York, Boston, and Seattle have had 25 or lower speed limits for years, and have benefitted from safer speeds and fewer injuries and deaths, generally without additional enforcement or infrastructure. But the proposed Chicago ordinance, sponsored by Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), was defeated by a vote of 28 to 21, with opponents mentioning concerns about racial and economic equity, some of of them based on inaccurate assumptions. They largely disregarded the fact that people of color and low-income residents are disproportionately impacted by traffic violence in our city.

There was one silver lining of Wednesday's disappointing outcome. Several local news reports included passages indicating that the alders who voted against the change should have focused less on protecting drivers from fines, and more on protecting people from crashes. Here are a few examples.

"La Spata has estimated the lower speed limit could save the lives of more than 300 Chicagoans over the next decade," wrote the Sun-Times Fran Spielman. "He has argued that fears that the lower speed limit will trigger an avalanche of tickets and traffic stops are unfounded."

"Proponents of reducing the speed limit pointed to city data that shows a person struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph has only a 5 percent chance of dying — while that number grows to 40 percent at 30 mph," noted Block Club's Madison Savedra and Mack Liederman.

"New York City and Boston recorded fewer deaths as a result of traffic crashes involving speeding and pedestrians after lowering their default speed limits, records show," pointed out WTTW's Heather Cherone.

"Ordinance sponsor Ald. Daniel La Spata noted, 'we have never in the past decade had fewer than 100 traffic fatalities in any given year,'" reported Axios' Monica Eng. "He highlighted the case of 3-year-old Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, who was crushed under a semi in 2022."

The girl's father Tim Shambrook, who called ward offices prior to the vote to ask alders to support the ordinance, said he appreciates that the news reported highlighted some alders' failure to lead on the traffic violence issue.

The breakdown of who voted for and against the safer speed limit shows some interesting trends. I've put together the following map to highlight which voting blocs were generally in favor of or opposed to the legislation.

Here's a quick explanation of what the icons represent, and what significance they have re: yesterday's vote.

Green thumbs-up: These show wards where the alderperson voted in favor of lowering the speed limit. Almost the entire northeast quadrant of the city is represented, which is where many safe streets advocates live. There were also several "yea" votes on the West and Southwest sides, and a few in various parts of the South Side.

Purple thumbs-down: These show districts whose alders voted against the legislation.

Black Caucus members (Pan-African flag icons): The Caucus includes all African-American Council members, mostly representing South and West sides where the majority of Chicago traffic fatalities take place.

Tragically, Chicago traffic deaths most often take place on the South and West sides. Data from other cities indicates that a lower speed limit would reduce the number of serious and fatal crashes here. Image: CDOT

While several Black Caucus members voted for the ordinance, most opposed it, with a few representatives inaccurately stating that speed cameras are concentrated in communities of color on the South and West sides. Some argued that lowering the speed limit would result in more fines and pretextual police stops. Those are valid concerns. However, Ald. La Spata reported that there was no increase in ticketing or policing after cities like New York and Boston adopted 25 mph speed limits, but there was a dramatic decrease in speeding and crashes.

Trump-friendly Community Areas (MAGA hat icons): Aside from Black Caucus members, many of the no votes came from alders whose wards include, or are very near, Community Areas where Donald Trump won a majority of the 2024 election vote in some precincts. Most of these areas are on the Far Northwest and Far Southwest sides. As I've discussed before, the conservative, car-centric attitudes of some constituents seem to be a factor in why there are few or no bikeways in these parts of town. It also probably influenced some alders' decision to vote against safer speeds.

In general, Far Northwest and Far Southwest neighborhoods where Trump did well in the 2020 election (red in the Chicago Tribune election map on the left), had few or no Planned Bikeways (red lines) on the 2023 Chicago Bicycling Strategy map. Probably not coincidentally, aldermen in all these areas voted against the 25 mph speed limit yesterday.

DSA Caucus Members (rose-and-handshake logo icons): Like the Black Caucus, alderpersons who are members of the Democratic Socialists of America often advocate for racial and economic justice. (There is a bit of overlap between the two groups since Ald. Jeannette Taylor [20th] is in both camps.) However, all six current DSA alders – plus ordinance co-sponsor Ald. Andre Vasquez, who was previously a member – supported the legislation introduced by their comrade Ald. La Spata.

Question marks: The City Clerk's office has not yet not stated how these four alders voted, but word on the street is that Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Ald. Brendan Reilly (42rd) opposed the measure. It's not certain which way Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) and Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) voted, but I'll try to follow up with all these wards to get the answers straight from the horses' mouths.

So that's the breakdown of who was for and against the ordinance, and some stated or possible why. On the bright side, it appeared that a few of these Council Members who voted no were on the fence on this matter, so maybe they can eventually be convinced, and the safer speed limit will finally pass.

