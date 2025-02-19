Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 19

• Driven by the CTA's RPM project, "Lakeview’s New Community Plan Prioritizes Affordable Housing, Businesses And Green Space" (Block Club)

• Zoning Committee approves United Center development, Black Ensemble Theater expansion (Block Club)

• Man, 30, critically injured when person in car shot him Tuesday around 12:14 PM as he stood outside Cicero stop of Blue Line's Forest Park branch (NBC)

• CPD seeking hit-and-run driver who sideswiped another car, causing it to hit and injure a woman, 76, Tuesday around 2:30 PM near Grand/St. Clair (ABC)

• "CTA and E-Squared Partner to Inspire Future Engineers in Chicago Public Schools"

• Alders pitch ordinance to fight "Car Flippers" occupying street parking spaces in order to sell vehicles (while protecting curbside bike lanes) (Block Club)

• The car-centric Tribune editorial board warns Indiana to "learn from Illinois’ mistakes" and not raise tolls (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief