Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 3

Sponsored by:

• Ald. Vasquez: Why is Mayor Johnson putting so much time, energy, money into firing his CPS chief, but protecting embattled CTA chief Dorval Carter?

• Memorial held on Thursday for State Trooper Clay Carns, 35, fatally struck by a pickup driver on 12/23 while removing debris on I-55 near Channahon (FOX)

• Multiple semi drivers crashed and jackknifed their vehicles in snow, with some hospitalized, Thursday evening on I-65 near US 231 in Crown Point, IN (NBC)

• CPD officer sustained minor injuries after striking a fence, manhole cover Thursday while responding to call around 8:10 AM near 53rd/Federal (FOX)

• Chicago Transit Authority news release: "In 2025 Continue to Ride CTA". Uh, OK, it's not like we were planning to stop!

• Sun-Times: "From Bears stadium to Obama Center to a new West Side story, 2025 will be a lively year for architecture"

• Block Club: 9 things to do outside in January, including Wheel & Sprocket's Hugh Jass Fat Tire Bike Race at Big Marsh bike park on 1/25

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $35,222, with $29,778 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief