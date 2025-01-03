Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 3

8:59 AM CST on January 3, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Ald. Vasquez: Why is Mayor Johnson putting so much time, energy, money into firing his CPS chief, but protecting embattled CTA chief Dorval Carter?

• Memorial held on Thursday for State Trooper Clay Carns, 35, fatally struck by a pickup driver on 12/23 while removing debris on I-55 near Channahon (FOX)

• Multiple semi drivers crashed and jackknifed their vehicles in snow, with some hospitalized, Thursday evening on I-65 near US 231 in Crown Point, IN (NBC)

• CPD officer sustained minor injuries after striking a fence, manhole cover Thursday while responding to call around 8:10 AM near 53rd/Federal (FOX)

• Chicago Transit Authority news release: "In 2025 Continue to Ride CTA". Uh, OK, it's not like we were planning to stop!

Sun-Times: "From Bears stadium to Obama Center to a new West Side story, 2025 will be a lively year for architecture"

• Block Club: 9 things to do outside in January, including Wheel & Sprocket's Hugh Jass Fat Tire Bike Race at Big Marsh bike park on 1/25

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $35,222, with $29,778 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike Network

Part 4 of SBC’s Bike Lane Fest 2024: West Side

January 3, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 2

January 2, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

When it comes to protected bike lanes near the Diversey Rock ‘N’ Bowl, has CDOT thrown a gutter ball?

Why did the department rip out the curb protection from the Logan Boulevard bike lanes next to the bowling alley, and will the heralded Diversey PBLs ever be installed?

December 31, 2024
See all posts