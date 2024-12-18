Get a pizza the action: Take virtual ride on the new raised bike lane across from Lou Malnati’s on the Leavitt Street Greenway

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

On Sunday, as part of Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Week 2024, I checked out a little project to create a more seamless transition between two segments of the Leavitt Street (2200 W.) Neighborhood Greenway side street bike route. North of the North Branch of the Chicago River, the route runs about three miles between Diversey Parkway (2800 N.) and Berwyn Avenue (5300 N.)

Riding on the Leavitt Greenway, a few blocks south of Montrose Avenue, after it was partially completed in September 2023.

It's generally a nice, low-stress, two-way cycling and scooter rank. But the fly in the ointment has been the spot where Leavitt crosses Montrose Avenue (4400 N.) and Lincoln Avenue (a diagonal street) in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The old bike route you had to take between Lou Malnati's and the cul-de-sac. Image: Google Maps

At this essentially six-way intersection, there's a cul-de-sac on Leavitt north of Montrose, just south of the Sulzer Library. Greenway users were forced use the sidewalk and hop a curb to travel between the north and south portions of the greenway.

You previously had to hop a curb to get in and out of the cul-de-sac, seen looking northeast here. Image: Google Maps

When I dropped by on Sunday, I was pleased to see that the sidewalk on the northeast corner had been extended northeast to make room for a raised bike lane that would allow for a smoother transition. But it wasn't quite ready to ride, because asphalt at the intersection and in the cul-de-sac had been torn up for repaving.

This is basically the same viewpoint as the image at the top of this post, looking south from the raised bike lane, on Sunday, when the road and cul-de-sac were still torn up for resurfacing, and not especially rideable. As you can see from the other image, as of this afternoon, the repaving had been completed. Photo: John Greenfield

After I tweeted about the project this morning, I immediately got a text from a staff member from the local 47th Ward, represented by sustainable transportation-friendly Ald. Matt Martin. "[When you visited on Sunday,] you missed it by just a day or two!" the staffer said. "The Leavitt/Lincoln cul-de-sac got repaved Monday and it's rideable now (but not yet striped.)"

Now that the curb extension (which I've painted orange in in this overhead image) and repaving is done, it's comfortable to ride between the cul-de-sac and Lou Malnati's without riding on the pedestrian space or hopping a curb (there are new ramps.) Image: Google Maps.

Does this all sound really confusing? Check out these northbound and southbound and videos I shot this afternoon and you'll see what I'm talking about.

The routes will also become a lot more obvious after the Chicago Department of Transportation paints the raised bike lane green and adds additional street markings to shepherd bike riders between the two segments of the Leavitt greenway. I assume that will happen this spring, when it gets warm enough to pour thermoplastic, but maybe CDOT will surpise us.

Riding south on Leavitt past the Sulzer Library towards the cul-de-sac and the raised bike lane this afternoon. Image: John Greenfield

But now that you know roughly how to use the new raised bike lane, feel free to (carefully) give it a spin. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

