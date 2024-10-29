Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 29

- CTA spends big despite looming fiscal cliff (The Center Square)
- CTA awards $2.7 billion Red Line extension contract (Crain's/Bloomberg)
- Key city panel advances Johnson’s five picks for RTA Board (WTTW)
- Johnson's transit board appointees advance, but not without criticism (Block Club)
- Opinion: Chicago transit proposal leaves suburban counties in the lurch (Crain's)
- If Chicago public transit merger happens, Germany has a model to consider (Sun-Times)
- CTA seeks artists for Austin Green Line stations (Austin Weekly)
- Chicago pilot program uses automated cameras to ticket illegally parked drivers (WBBM)
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run over the weekend identified as 78-year-old Alfred Slivo of Skokie (ABC 7)
- Metra set to reopen Harvey train station after $21 million renovation (Business Journal)
- Rethinking the CTA and Pace (Human Transit)
Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.
