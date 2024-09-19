Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 19

Sponsored by:

• After years of delays, CDOT is finally building the Leland Greenway between Clark and the river in the 47th and 40th wards (Ald. Matt Martin)

• Transit-friendly Ald. Burnett (27th) officially becomes chair of zoning committee (Block Club)

• Family of Marin Lacson, 17, fatally struck by Metra train while walking across tracks in Barrington on her way to school, files lawsuit (CBS)

• Feds target SUV, truck size to save pedestrian lives — "One of the last frontiers of vehicle safety" (Sun-Times)

• Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway reopened after semi driver dumped gravel, diesel on highway Wednesday around 11:30 AM near 91st (NBC)

• Driver crashed into windows of emergency animal hospital Monday around 6:50 AM at 1115 S. Clinton Ave. (ABC)

• WGN: Heroin addiction and recovery inspire Chicago man’s cross-country bike journey

• FK Law: "The IL Appelate Court upheld our client's verdict against the City of Chicago for failing to maintain its [Halsted/Roosevelt] post-protected bike lane."

• Keating Law calls the planned removal of the Dickens Greenway plaza "ridiculous": "It's the opposite of 'If you build it they will come.'"

• Three high-rises near transit stations with 900+ apartments, about 20% affordable, 672 parking spots, 2 grocery stores coming to W. Loop (Block Club)

• Handy tips for car-free/light households: Metra train trips to take with your family (Chicago Parent)

• Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) will participate in discussion of "pedestrian and cyclist safety" at HNPCA meeting tonight 7-8:15 PM at Peterson Elementary

