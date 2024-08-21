Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 21

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: According to National Lawyers Guide news release, at least 72 arrested at protest Israeli Consulate outside OTC Metra station building

• Block Club: 13 arrested after pro-Palestine protesters breach security fence Monday, police Say

• Ex-ER physician, 70, says he was unfairly jailed for 12 hours after riding bike through gap in DNC security fence while trying to watch protest (USA Today)

• Driver dies after rear-ending tow truck and being ejected from car Wednesday around 2 AM on Bishop Ford near Dolton Road (CBS)

• After woman robbed, struck man, 31, in head with hammer, Tuesday around 3:49 PM on Blue Line platform, 430 S. Western, trains to DNC delayed (CBS)

• The Wild Mile is expanding along Chicago River’s North Branch (Block Club)

• The Chainlink's Yasmeen Schuller asks, "What do you think has changed the most about biking in Chicago in the last ten years?"

