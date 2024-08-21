Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 21

8:54 AM CDT on August 21, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Block Club: According to National Lawyers Guide news release, at least 72 arrested at protest Israeli Consulate outside OTC Metra station building

Block Club: 13 arrested after pro-Palestine protesters breach security fence Monday, police Say

• Ex-ER physician, 70, says he was unfairly jailed for 12 hours after riding bike through gap in DNC security fence while trying to watch protest (USA Today)

• Driver dies after rear-ending tow truck and being ejected from car Wednesday around 2 AM on Bishop Ford near Dolton Road (CBS)

• After woman robbed, struck man, 31, in head with hammer, Tuesday around 3:49 PM on Blue Line platform, 430 S. Western, trains to DNC delayed (CBS)

• The Wild Mile is expanding along Chicago River’s North Branch (Block Club)

The Chainlink's Yasmeen Schuller asks, "What do you think has changed the most about biking in Chicago in the last ten years?"

