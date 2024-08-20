Eyes on the street: Completing the DNC Security Perimeter Ride by bicycle

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

When I read about the DNC security perimeters for the United Center and McCormick Place, I thought pedaling around the stadium on still-accessible streets might shed light on DNC-related transportation issues and protest matters. That is, the nearest streets around the United Center that the Chicago Police Department is allowing civilians to access.

Here's the tentative City map for the United Center area during the DNC, released a few days ago. It turned out to be somewhat fluid as the authorities adjusted to various happenings like rallies and marches protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

I asked a police officer near the new Damen Green Line station about the inexact security boundaries. "I'm just trying to ride around the entire perimeter," I explained. "Good luck!" he replied.

The route I took, riding clockwise, with a few blocks of wrong-way riding on Jackson. Image: Google Maps

What follows is a gallery of what I saw on the clockwise route I rode around the security perimeter for the United Center yesterday, roughly between 5 and 6 p.m. I took all the photos, and there's commentary in the captions.

Riding south on Damen Avenue towards the security perimeter, I encountered plenty of people riding bikes towards the stadium.

Heading south towards the new Damen Green Line 'L' station.

Below the Lake Street 'L' tracks, marchers protested U.S. military aid to Israel.

Chicago's 1,000th Divvy bike-share station by the new Green Line stop still had a few bikes available.

CPD officers on the Green Line platform, photographed looking north from Damen.

CPD officers block Damen south of Maypole Avenue.

Looking east on largely pedestrianized Maypole Avenue.

Bicycle police ride west on Maypole past Park #578, looking east.

Maypole and Hermitage Avenue, looking east towards the Pink Line.

Residents converse on Hermitage south of Maypole.

Washington and Hermitage, looking south. Washington had barriers a block west at Wood Street.

Police in riot helmets walk by as a protester is detained by officers, while other demonstrators shoot video, at the northeast corner of Washington/Hermitage.

Street writing at Washington/Hermitage, looking northeast.

Bike detour on Paulina north of Warren Boulevard, looking south.

Convention-goers wait in line to enter the secured area, looking south on Paulina from Madison. They then turned west and headed towards the stadium

Barriers along Paulina south of Monroe Street.

Michael Jordan-inspired mural at the future site of City Church Chicago, at the northwest corner of Paulina and Ogden.

Barrier at Adams Street near Ogden, looking west.

T-shirt vendor at Jackson at Jackson Boulevard and Ogden, looking north,

A secured entrance at Jackson/Wood, looking north.

Attendees in line to pick up their credentials at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson, where there were lots of Divvy bikes, looking northwest.

Attendees waiting in line for credentials along Jackson, where many people were walking in the new eastbound protected bike lane, looking west. (I was generally pushing my bike with my foot here.)

Shuttle bus entry at Jackson/Damen, including CTA buses marked "Hotels". I asked a CTA spokesperson for an explanation of what's going on here. "It is standard practice in convention cities, that as the local public transit agency, CTA has agreed to provide charter buses for the transport of delegates between convention sites in accordance with applicable regulations," they said. "Each afternoon and evening of the convention, CTA is providing roughly 165 buses to support. CTA is being paid by the DNC for these services. The estimated cost is $2.4M." That seems like a completely reasonable use of CTA buses and staff to make it easier for convention attendees to avoid using car-based transportation, helping prevent massive traffic jams. The spokesperson said the shuttle buses are only for DNC delegates, and they don't connect with Metra's temporary O'Hare shuttle trains from the airport to Chicago Union Station.

A line of shuttle buses waits to enter the United Center's security perimeter, looking east on Jackson west of Damen.

Entrance to a residential street at Jackson and Hoyne Avenue, looking north.

Looking west at Adams Street at Leavitt Street.

Heading east from Leavitt on Monroe, looking east towards the stadium.

Barrier at Monroe Street and Hoyne Avenue, looking east towards the stadium.

Delegates walking south at Madison and Hoyne, looking north.

Barrier at Madison/Hoyne, looking east.

Barrier along Hoyne north of Madison, looking north.

Looking east from Hoyne on Warren Boulevard to Damen, where the bike lane is blocked by a road closure ahead.

Heading back to Damen on Lake Street, looking east.

Overall, it was a fascinating ride that opened my eyes a bit about how DNC transportation matters – and demonstrations – are functioning. If you feel like taking this route for a spin yourself, you can access my Google Map here.

