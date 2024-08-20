Eyes on the street: Completing the DNC Security Perimeter Ride by bicycle

Here's the tentative City map for the United Center area during the DNC, released a few days ago. It turned out to be somewhat fluid as the authorities adjusted to various happenings like rallies and marches protesting the Israel-Hamas war.
I asked a police officer near the new Damen Green Line station about the inexact security boundaries. "I'm just trying to ride around the entire perimeter," I explained. "Good luck!" he replied.
What follows is a gallery of what I saw on the clockwise route I rode around the security perimeter for the United Center yesterday, roughly between 5 and 6 p.m. I took all the photos, and there's commentary in the captions.
Overall, it was a fascinating ride that opened my eyes a bit about how DNC transportation matters – and demonstrations – are functioning. If you feel like taking this route for a spin yourself, you can access my Google Map here.
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.