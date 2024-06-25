Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 25

8:52 AM CDT on June 25, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Today People for Bikes once again rated Chicago as one of the absolutely worst US cities for biking. Read our recent interview where they explain why.

• Alders beware: If you're involved with efforts to add a drive-through to a biz, making your ward less walkable, you may go to jail (WTTW, Block Club)

• Timber! Tree fell on tracks on Metra MD-N Line near Mayfair station, stopping trains today around 7:30 AM, back in service by 8 AM (FOX)

• RTA board voted in favor of integrated day pass for unlimited rides on CTA, Metra and Pace (Mass Transit)

• Renovations coming to Olympia Fields, Chicago State University Metra Electric District stations (Southtown)

• Bollards installed on Mag Mile prevent burglaries. Mainstream media: Woohoo! Ditto on LFT to protect peds, cyclists. Mainstream media: Crickets.

GoodGoodGood publishes an (partly AI-generated?) celebration of Chicago's sustainable transportation efforts

