Going postal: Lakefront Trail users rejoice over Chicago Park District installing bollards at Belmont

The post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

Chicago's issues with unauthorized people driving on the Lakefront Trail – accidentally or not – are well-documented.

For example, there was that time in June 2022 when path users were shocked to see dozens of motorists detouring onto the pedestrian and bike trail to avoid a crash site on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 47th Street.

There was more outrage in September 2023, when it became common for drivers to endanger people on foot and bicycles while illegally driving on paths at Hyde Park's Promontory Point, and then parking on the grassy parkland.

As you can see from the following posts, problems with unauthorized motorists on the Lakefront Trail are also common on the North Lakefront.

Caught up to this car on the Lakefront Trail earlier today and asked where they were going. They said they were lost and trying to get back to the road…this is the story every single time bc it is so easy to get on…& CDOT doesn’t believe cars driving onto the LFT is an issue. pic.twitter.com/WapcdN9ada — foxyjewishmama (@foxyjewishmama) June 18, 2023

And here's an example from August 2022, of a driver accidentally entering the Lakefront Trail at Belmont Avenue, realizing their mistake, and then backtracking to Belmont again.

Video from a reader: An SUV driver drove onto Lakefront Trail at Belmont, did a 3-point turn where the bike and ped paths split, and drove back to the intersection. This seems to happen often at Belmont. Maybe better signage and/or guardrails are needed?@ChicagoParks pic.twitter.com/Mc10y0jgQi — Streetsblog Chicago (@streetsblogchi) August 28, 2022

But I'm pleased to report that there's a light at the end of the DLSD tunnel. Earlier this month the Chicago Park District, which manages the trail, added bright yellow steel bollards to the edge of the path at Belmont. As you can see from the 700-plus "likes" on my post below, people really appreciate it when the authorities use durable metal barriers to force motorists to drive safely, rather than flimsy plastic flexi-posts that merely suggest that they do.

Here it is: protection of Chicago’s Lakefront Trail users from confused motorists at Belmont Avenue. 👍@WorldBollard pic.twitter.com/5lvvSm91rv — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) June 13, 2024

Park system spokesperson Michele Lemmons confirmed that the posts were installed to help prevent wayward drivers from using the path to access the Belmont Harbor parking lots. "The Park District has installed steel bollards at Belmont and the Lakefront Trail, northbound near the exit ramp to prevent [motorists] from jumping the trail and south near the harbor parking where pedestrians and bikers cross [drivers] entering the lot."

Belmont Harbor and its parking lots, with the bollards location shown in orange. Image: Google Maps

Local alder Bennett Lawson (44th) applauded the barrier installation. "The Lakefront Trail is one of our ward's and our city's most incredible resources, and it’s crucial that pedestrians and cyclists can safely enjoy it," he told Streetsblog. "I’m thrilled the Park District installed bollards at Belmont to prevent from accidentally entering the trail and keep people safe."

Another view of the Belmont Bollards, looking south. Photo: John Greenfield

All right, Chicago Park District and Chicago Department of Transportation, I'm sure you get the message. It's way past time time for our city to start regularly installing sturdy steel barriers to keep drivers from injuring or killing pedestrians and bike riders – not just to prevent "crash-and-grab" burglaries on the Magnificent Mile.

Shortly before publication of this post, Lemmons told Streetsblog, "The District will be installing bollards at other locations as well. Good on them, and let's keep our fingers crossed that this helps keep more drivers off the trail!

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy.