Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 17

• Tribune editorial writer, unfamiliar with "reduced demand", "traffic evaporation" argues if NDLSD has fewer mixed-traffic lanes "cars have to go somewhere"

• And Tribune political cartoonist Scott Stantis is confused about the NDLSD debate

• 2 adults are dead, 2 others seriously injured after a rollover crash Sunday 5 AM near Cook County Jail at 26th/California in Little Village (ABC)

• Man, 66, driving SUV in curb lane, fatally struck Yalda Shabou, 86, walking across Milwaukee at Maryland, just south of Niles shopping center (CBS)

• CTA could play a key role in reducing Chicago emissions. But first, it will have to get riders back (Tribune)

• Another one rides the bus! 2.5 weeks after SBC reported on the "Miracle on Ashland" #9 bus line extension, another outlet spreads the news (Block Club)

• Letter: "Family outing on Metra helped me understand why it has a reputation problem" (Tribune)

• Chicago Mag: "Chicago is a reflection of America, and CTA is a reflection of Chicago. If you want to improve one, you’ll have to improve the other."

• Brown Line rave promoter: "CTA's last-minute cancellation is as shocking as it is disappointing", CTA says it never actually approved the event (EDM.com)

• Pedaling uphill: How suburban bike shop have survived post-pandemic (Herald)

• Active Transportation Alliance and Ride Illinois co-host an online Suburban Advocacy Connect session Thursday 6/9, noon to 1 PM: register here

