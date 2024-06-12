Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday June 12

8:57 AM CDT on June 12, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA hit average weekday ridership of 1 million in May, the first time since COVID-19 reached Chicago more than 4 years ago

Block Club: Black drivers In Chicago more likely to be stopped by police than ticketed by camera, study finds

CBS: "Bollards coming to Mag Mile this summer to prevent crash-and-grabs" – Maybe as a perk they'll also prevent drivers from critically injuring pedestrians?

• CDOT has released the 2024 Planned Bikeways Installation Tracker list of planned, underway, and installed bike lanes and routes

• Read about CDOT's 2023 Projects in last year's Streetsblog Chicago Bike Lane Week posts

• Man 42, charged with stabbing a man in the neck, shoving and kicking another man, and punching a third man at two Green Line stops on South Side (NBC)

Crain's: Coach houses and granny flats could soon be allowed citywide

Hollander apartments at 2418-2428 N. Milwaukee, 0.3 miles from California Blue, would have 62 units, 20% affordable, 9 on-site car spots (Block Club)

• Counterintuitively, the Redline Express DJ-ed party train is taking place on the Brown Line, Friday 6/14, leaving Kimball at 7 PM and 9:20 PM, $75 (Time Out)

• Chicago Union Station Concourse Bike Meeting on 6/27, 6-7 PM, online – register here

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

