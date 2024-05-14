Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 14

8:58 AM CDT on May 14, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Get Carter: More alders are joining the campaign to replace embattled CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. (Ald. Vasquez, Tribune, CBS, Axios, Crain's)

NBC: New details revealed in tragic Glenview crash that left Marko Niketic, 17, dead, 3 others injured

• 2 CPD officer, 1 other person injured in Back of the Yards crash (ABC)

Active Trans: Bike touring legend George Christensen will be honored at Ride of Silence this Wed. 5/15, meeting 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza

• Metra: Homewood Station to reopen May 20

• Girl Scouts, Refugee Community Connection, Roscoe Village Bikes (an SBC sponsor) to host Bike Drive for Newcomers on Sat. 6/1 from noon-4 PM at shop

• Metra: Schedule changes coming June 3 to Milwaukee District North line

