Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 14

• Get Carter: More alders are joining the campaign to replace embattled CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. (Ald. Vasquez, Tribune, CBS, Axios, Crain's)
• NBC: New details revealed in tragic Glenview crash that left Marko Niketic, 17, dead, 3 others injured
• 2 CPD officer, 1 other person injured in Back of the Yards crash (ABC)
• Active Trans: Bike touring legend George Christensen will be honored at Ride of Silence this Wed. 5/15, meeting 6 PM at Dickens Greenway Plaza
• Metra: Homewood Station to reopen May 20
• Girl Scouts, Refugee Community Connection, Roscoe Village Bikes (an SBC sponsor) to host Bike Drive for Newcomers on Sat. 6/1 from noon-4 PM at shop
• Metra: Schedule changes coming June 3 to Milwaukee District North line
