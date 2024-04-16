Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 16

Sponsored by:

• Video: O'Hare travelers walk from Kennedy to terminal as lanes blocked due to protest agains Israel-Hamas war , 54 demonstrators arrested (NBC, ABC)

• Family of Maria Schwab, 56, fatally struck on 12/7 outside House of Blues by allegedly drunk off-duty CPD officer, sues cop and bar (CBS)

• 2 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-57 Tuesday around 2 AM in south Suburbs (WGN)

• Crash epidemic on S. Pulaski: After driver killed motorcyclist Sunday on 5500 block, motorist seriously injured 2 pedestrians Monday on 6300 block (ABC)

• CBS: Video shows teens brawling Sunday around 7 PM on Red Line at Roosevelt with K-9 response; CTA said it bypassed stop, CPD said it has no info

• Railway News looks at Metra's $332 construction plan for 2024

• The Chainlink query: "Where's a reasonable safe place to park a bike in or near Union Station?"

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief