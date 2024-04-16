Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s headlines for Tuesday, April 16

9:05 AM CDT on April 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Video: O'Hare travelers walk from Kennedy to terminal as lanes blocked due to protest agains Israel-Hamas war , 54 demonstrators arrested (NBC, ABC)

• Family of Maria Schwab, 56, fatally struck on 12/7 outside House of Blues by allegedly drunk off-duty CPD officer, sues cop and bar (CBS)

• 2 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-57 Tuesday around 2 AM in south Suburbs (WGN)

Crash epidemic on S. Pulaski: After driver killed motorcyclist Sunday on 5500 block, motorist seriously injured 2 pedestrians Monday on 6300 block (ABC)

CBS: Video shows teens brawling Sunday around 7 PM on Red Line at Roosevelt with K-9 response; CTA said it bypassed stop, CPD said it has no info

Railway News looks at Metra's $332 construction plan for 2024

• The Chainlink query: "Where's a reasonable safe place to park a bike in or near Union Station?"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $45,435 with $14,755 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Eisenhower Expressway

City announces $2M federal grant to address harms caused by I-290 by improving walk/bike/transit access

The Mayor's Office says the money will fund "improvements for people walking and bicycling on existing streets and paths surrounding and crossing the corridor."

April 16, 2024
Southeast Side

CDOT reveals that it spent nearly $700K to install concrete protection on Doty bike lanes, and then remove it

Some of the former Doty bikeway curb protection was relocated to CDOT projects at Broadway/Aldine and on Wrightwood.

April 16, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

TLC in the IMD: the Illinois Medical District Commission releases bike and pedestrian safety plan

Five proposed projects would improve walking and biking safety - and beautify - the IMD.

April 12, 2024
See all posts