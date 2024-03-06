Today’s headlines for Wednesday, March 6

This post is sponsored by Transit Tees.
• Press release:
CTA launches "Innovation Studio" and outlines key areas of focus in 2024
• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday morning at
eight-lane 22nd Street and MacArthur Drive in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace ( CBS)
• Hit-and-run crash victim
Ernesto Vargas, 18, is walking and out of hospital. Verified GoFundMe by father is raising money for additional therapy
• After surviving a head-on crash 15 years ago at Clark and Cermak Road in Chinatown, a woman Is looking for the heroes who saved her (
Block Club)
• CPD: Robbers used SUV to ram storefront around 4:00 AM near 95th/Western in Beverly before fleeing in two Jeeps parked nearby (
Sun-Times)
• Back Of The Yards park’s historical field house is getting $4M In upgrades (
Block Club)
• Chicago Bears defensive tackle gift bikes to students with perfect attendance at J.H. Hines elementary school in Waco, TX (
KCEN TV)
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
