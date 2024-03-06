Skip to Content
Today’s headlines for Wednesday, March 6

9:19 AM CST on March 6, 2024

• Press release: CTA launches "Innovation Studio" and outlines key areas of focus in 2024

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday morning at eight-lane 22nd Street and MacArthur Drive in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace (CBS)

• Hit-and-run crash victim Ernesto Vargas, 18, is walking and out of hospital. Verified GoFundMe by father is raising money for additional therapy

• After surviving a head-on crash 15 years ago at Clark and Cermak Road in Chinatown, a woman Is looking for the heroes who saved her (Block Club)

• CPD: Robbers used SUV to ram storefront around 4:00 AM near 95th/Western in Beverly before fleeing in two Jeeps parked nearby (Sun-Times)

• Back Of The Yards park’s historical field house is getting $4M In upgrades (Block Club)

• Chicago Bears defensive tackle gift bikes to students with perfect attendance at J.H. Hines elementary school in Waco, TX (KCEN TV)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,411 with $18,589 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

