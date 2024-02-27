Months after a driver killed Josh Anleu, 16, on bike, a hit-and run motorist critically injured another cyclist, 18, one full block away

By Kirsten Lambert

What will it take for the Chicago Department of Transportation to implement safety measures on a stretch of Long Avenue in Portage Park where two different drivers recently critical injured and killed teens on bikes?

After a hit-and-run driver inflicted a severe head injury on bike rider Ernesto Vargas, 18, last Friday, February 23, residents wonder why more hasn’t been done to make the street safer for cyclists and pedestrians alike. The crash took place at Grace Street and Long Avenue. Just four months earlier on October 24, another motorist struck and killed Josh Anleu at Waveland Avenue and Long — just one full block south.

According to police, the latest traffic violence case took place Friday around 5:51 p.m. Although there was at least one witness as well as video footage, several questions remain about what happened before and after the collision.

Direction of travel in dispute

The traffic crash report indicates that Vargas was traveling north on Long Avenue. It says a witness reported that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south when the y turned left onto eastbound Grace, striking Vargas. The report says that the motorist "did not stay at the scene of the accident.

Image of the Vargas collision from the crash report.

However

In video a nearby resident provided to the police, however, the vehicle appears to be a black two-door Jeep Wrangler. It also shows that both the Jeep and Vargas were traveling south before the crash.

More videos of the person who hit Ernesto Vargas are surfacing. Does anyone know the person in the video who gets out of the drivers seat of the black jeep 2 door wrangler? #bikechi #ErnestoVargas pic.twitter.com/Y52HpFBPSP — Bike Lane Uprising® (@bikelaneuprise) February 27, 2024

However, after reviewing video footage of the incident, local alderperson Ruth Cruz told told Block Club Chicago a different story, as did bike safety advocates Bike Lane Uprising. BLU has emailed followers and posted on social media that multiple video cameras captured the following sequence of events leading up to the collision:

Vargas and the Jeep driver were both traveling southbound on Long, south of Irving Park Road. The motorist was behind the cyclist. As Vargas and the driver approached Grace (a three-way intersection with a stop signs for southbound, northbound, and eastbound traffic), the motorist did not slow down or stop at the stop sign. The driver was in the northbound traffic lane, appearing as if they might be attempting to pass Vargas on the left. Vargas began to turn left onto Grace, and the Jeep driver hit Vargas.

The sounds of the driver's brakes caught the attention of a postal worker who was getting mail from the mailbox on the southeast corner of Long and Grace, the worker Streetsblog. He pointed out a detail that other reports have not: It was snowing. He said visibility was poor.

After the collision, the Jeep driver and the postal worker moved Vargas out of the street and onto the grass, the worker told Streetsblog. The postal worker called 911. He said Vargas was unconscious at first but then came to while they waited for an ambulance.

The postal worker also stated that the Jeep driver tried to Vargas' cell phone to contact a family member, but the motorist was not able to do that because Vargas’s phone was locked. The worker described the driver as a tall, thin bearded white man in his 30s or 40s.

Jeep inhabitants in question

The postal worker also mentioned a woman in scrubs – possibly a nurse – arriving on the scene. He didn't think she had been traveling with the Jeep driver.

A neighbor who lives near the crash site told Streetsbog that security video at her house shows the woman in scrubs appeared to approach Vargas on foot from the south.

Contrary to what the postal worker said, Bike Lane Uprising wrote in their email to followers that the woman in scrubs was a passenger in the Jeep.

The postal carrier told Streetsblog, the Jeep did have at least one passenger: a big brown dog — possibly a Labrador. He added that the Jeep driver told him that he had just come from a dog park (likely at Portage Park, two blocks north of the crash).

EMTs arrived minutes after the crash and took Vargas to Lutheran General Hospital, police said. The Jeep driver, the woman in scrubs, and the postal worker, stayed with Vargas until the the EMTs arrived, according to the worker. He said the Jeep driver and the woman in scrubs left shortly after the ambulance took Vargas to the hospital, around 6:10 p.m.

It’s not clear when police came. The postal worker told Streetsblog that by the time he and the other two people left the intersection — about 20 minutes after the crash — no police had arrived on the scene.

The neighbor told Streetblog she noticed members of the police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit “a few hours later” as they examined the intersection with flashlights.

Bike Lane Uprising reported that police began asking neighbors for video footage the next day.

How many crashes are acceptable?

"Ghost bike" memorial for Josh Anleu as it appeared last night. Photo: Kristen Lambert

At a memorial for Josh Anleu last November, several local legislators stressed the importance of improving the safety of pedestrians and bike riders in the neighborhood.

State Sen. Natalie Toro (D-25th), State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-19th) and Ald. Ruth Cruz all said they were committed to keeping cyclists safe. Cruz promised that her office would work with the community to find out what was needed, and consider whether a traffic circle or added signage could improve safety near Long and Waveland.

The neighbor who lives near Grace/Long who has lived in the area for 40 years says neighbors have been asking for measures such as speed cameras or speed bumps for years. Many drivers use Long as a cut-through instead of Laramie, the major north-south street to the east, or Central Avenue, the north-south arterial to the west. Both of those streets have stoplights.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th), a firefighter whose ward included Grace/Long before the redistricting last year, had dubiously told residents that the city couldn’t install speed bumps on Long because they would slow down fire trucks.

A recent visit to the two intersections — Long/Grace, and Long/Waveland — revealed that most drivers were not stopping at the stop signs on Long Avenue at either Grace or Waveland. A few slowed down briefly. Only occasionally did a driver came to a complete stop. Some drove right through the intersection without missing a beat.

Overhead view of Grace/Long. Image

The longtime resident is especially concerned for students who cross Long Avenue every morning and afternoon as they walk to and from William P. Gray Elementary at Laramie and Grace. She also mentions a third crash that she says took place in the last few months, in which yet another a driver reportedly hit a bike rider on Long near Grace. She says that particular incident didn’t garner much news coverage, and she had only heard about it from a neighborhood website.

The neighbor said, “You would think after the first person died, something would have been done. But you shouldn’t have to wait for somebody to die [to make safety improvements].”

Security video image of the Jeep.

As of this writing, Vargas’s condition is unknown; Streetsblog Chicago was not able to reach his family. However, police continue to look for the Jeep driver who struck Vargas. Anyone who has information about the crash should contact detective Michael Scanlon of the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

