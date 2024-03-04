Today’s headlines for Monday, March 4

Sponsored by:

• Here's a transcript of CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.'s remarks to the Committee on Transportation and Public Way last Tuesday

• CPD: Hit-and-run SUV driver killed unidentified man "sitting in the street" around 2 a.m. in 3100 block of West Marquette Road in Chicago Lawn (WGN)

• Hit-and-run driver killed motorist, 20, and injured another in 4-car-car crash Thursday evening between Argyle and Mitchell avenues in Elmhurst (CBS)

• 4 injured after SUV driver rear-ends sedan around 10 PM in the 3000 block of South DLSD, causing sedan to flip (FOX)

• As bike rider Ernesto Vargas, 18, faces long recovery from hit-and-run, officials pledge to make Portage Park's Grace/Long intersection safer (Block Club)

• Man, 27, charged with a felony for allegedly sexually assaulting girl, 16, on the 'L' Saturday evening near Howard station (CBS)

• Metra launches 17th annual Safety Competition, asking Chicagoland students to "Become a Safety Influencer"

• New phase of Kennedy Expressway construction Is coming — with closed express lanes through fall (Block Club)

• Advocate Michelle Stenzel's Twitter thread: "2-way Leavitt Greenway from Diversey to Bowmanville is 3 miles of calm bike riding. I love it!"

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024-25. We're now at $41,401 with $18,599 left to raise. In addition to fundraising, we're in the running for a major grant that would complete our annual budget. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief