Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 19

Better Streets for Buses paves the way to equitable and innovative transit" – but ATA and Better Streets say more is needed ( Intelligent Transport)
• Driver fatally struck Gianna Lamb, 12, who was running from a previous crash Wednesday around 8:30 PM on Route 59 in suburban Plainfield (
CBS)
• Driver ejected from car, killed after striking road shoulder during snowfall Thursday around 3:08 AM in the 1300-block of North DLSD (
ABC)
• Survivor of truck crash in NW Indiana who was miraculously rescued 6 days later by men on fishing trip released from hospital after 3-week stay (
Tribune)
ATA: IDOT looks closer at crashes and how to respond effectively
• Chicago failed to aid blind pedestrians with
audible pedestrian signals. Now, city wants lengthy timeline to fix problem ( WTTW)
Block Club: Many of Chicago’s migrant students may be entitled to bus service. But are schools telling them?
• Streetsblog joins ATA for a Zoom talk today from noon-1 PM.
Register here. John will discuss our recent Chicago Bike Lane Week article series.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $36,680 with $23,320 left to go. . Thank you for your support! Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here
– John Greenfield, editor