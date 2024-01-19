Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 19

9:21 AM CST on January 19, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA: "Better Streets for Buses paves the way to equitable and innovative transit" – but ATA and Better Streets say more is needed (Intelligent Transport)

• Driver fatally struck Gianna Lamb, 12, who was running from a previous crash Wednesday around 8:30 PM on Route 59 in suburban Plainfield (CBS)

• Driver ejected from car, killed after striking road shoulder during snowfall Thursday around 3:08 AM in the 1300-block of North DLSD (ABC)

• Survivor of truck crash in NW Indiana who was miraculously rescued 6 days later by men on fishing trip released from hospital after 3-week stay (Tribune)

• ATA: IDOT looks closer at crashes and how to respond effectively

• Chicago failed to aid blind pedestrians with audible pedestrian signals. Now, city wants lengthy timeline to fix problem (WTTW)

• Block Club: Many of Chicago’s migrant students may be entitled to bus service. But are schools telling them?

• Streetsblog joins ATA for a Zoom talk today from noon-1 PM. Register here. John will discuss our recent Chicago Bike Lane Week article series.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $36,680 with $23,320 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

