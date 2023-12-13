Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 13

Sponsored by:

• CTA releases statement on NTSB report on 11/16 yellow line crash at Howard Street

• CTA will reduce train speeds on Yellow Line in response to crash, federal investigators say (Sun-Times)

• Could CTA, Metra and Pace become one transit agency? (WGN)

• CPD: Man fleeing traffic stop for stolen vehicle on foot was fatally struck Tuesday at about 2:30 PM in 800 S. block of Cicero in S. Austin (NBC)

• Female car occupant killed, 2 people injured in Hyundai/Mercedes crash aaround 7:45 PM at 88th/Stony in Calumet Heights (FOX)

• Jalopnik on CPD officer's killing of pedestrian Maria Schwab, 56: "There's nothing on your phone important enough to be worth someone else’s life"

• Person shot at Western Forest Park branch Blue Line station Wednesday around 7 AM this morning, trains were bypassing the stop (CBS)

• Surveillance video shows suspects removing massive concrete barrier before West Loop "crash-and-grab" burglary

• Alders want action after street dig destroys new Grand Ave. protected bike lanes (Axios)

• Here's a look at Google's plans for the new Thompson Center, home of the CTA Clark/Lake stop – no word yet on what's going with the station (Block Club)

• Fodor's Travel: "Ditching the car is super easy and highly recommended in Chicago"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.