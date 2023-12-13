Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 13

9:00 AM CST on December 13, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

• CTA releases statement on NTSB report on 11/16 yellow line crash at Howard Street

• CTA will reduce train speeds on Yellow Line in response to crash, federal investigators say (Sun-Times)

• Could CTA, Metra and Pace become one transit agency? (WGN)

• CPD: Man fleeing traffic stop for stolen vehicle on foot was fatally struck Tuesday at about 2:30 PM in 800 S. block of Cicero in S. Austin (NBC)

• Female car occupant killed, 2 people injured in Hyundai/Mercedes crash aaround 7:45 PM at 88th/Stony in Calumet Heights (FOX)

Jalopnik on CPD officer's killing of pedestrian Maria Schwab, 56: "There's nothing on your phone important enough to be worth someone else’s life"

• Person shot at Western Forest Park branch Blue Line station Wednesday around 7 AM this morning, trains were bypassing the stop (CBS)

• Surveillance video shows suspects removing massive concrete barrier before West Loop "crash-and-grab" burglary

• Alders want action after street dig destroys new Grand Ave. protected bike lanes (Axios)

• Here's a look at Google's plans for the new Thompson Center, home of the CTA Clark/Lake stop – no word yet on what's going with the station (Block Club)

Fodor's Travel: "Ditching the car is super easy and highly recommended in Chicago"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatality

Woman, 57, fatally struck by hit-and-run SUV driver is third pedestrian killed near one-mile stretch of Congress in Garfield Park in three months

This fatality took place one day after an off-duty police officer struck and killed a female pedestrian in River North.

December 12, 2023
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 12

December 12, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Transit Tees has a new game about Chicago
Ad for Transit Tees's new city-building tile game called 1893
Streetsblog Chicago

BRT TBD: The Better Streets for Buses Plan lays out case and framework for bus improvements, details vague

For many advocates, the Better Streets for Buses plan is a long-awaited commitment to make public transportation in Chicago faster, more convenient, and more equitable.

December 11, 2023
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11

December 11, 2023
See all posts