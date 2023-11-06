Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 6

11:24 AM CST on November 6, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Bike-friendly alder Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) steps down as City Council floor leader following conflict (Block Club)

• Op-ed: Dick Durbin gives a shout-out to Chicago-based World Bicycle Relief for "help[ing] improve lives of those in need abroad" (Sun-Times)

• With pedestrian deaths rising, Chicago is one of several US cities considering bans on right turns on red (Sun Journal)

• 4 hospitalized after 2 car crash on I-57 near 175th Street (CBS)

• CTA employee fell down escalator, injured during "physical altercation" at Jackson Red Line station (Sun-Times)

Planetizen picks up SBC's story on Chicago's busy year for bike infrastructure

• One place where Chicago bike infra beats New York – having a handful of e-bike charging bike-share stations (Streetsblog NYC)

• Ride Illinois "I Can Bike There!" initiative encourages cycling in Illinois (WLS)

• Jefferson Park bike shop Cosmic Bikes hosts "Cranksgiving" food, bike drive (WGN)

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

