Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 6
Cool New York City transportation stuff I’d love to see in Chicago
My Streetsblog NYC colleagues may insist I've got a rose-colored viewpoint, but during a visit to New York, I was impressed by the current state of transit, biking, and more.
A sneak peek at the new Clark Street protected lanes between Montrose and Irving Park
It appears people on bikes can look forward to a more relaxing, protected ride on this stretch of Clark, maybe as early as next week.
Pace launches full-fledged Pulse Dempster service just in time for Halloween
On October 29, Pace suburban bus transit agency launched the Pulse Dempster Arterial Rapid Transit bus service – for real this time.