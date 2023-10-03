Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 3

Sponsored by:

• Driver fatally injured after striking pole and fence at about 2:38 AM in the 1000 block of Oakton Street in Park Ridge, vehicle stops in yard (NBC)

• Lydia Morales, 46, killed by hit-and-run driver of white SUV on evening on 9/21 near 59th/King next to Washington park, remembered as a "bright soul" (ABC)

• Driver, 29, swerved off 5400 block of DLSD, seriously injured woman on bike, 54, Monday around 7:17 PM, guardrail didn't stop crash (WGN)

• Block Club: Work started on Dickens Greenway. Lawyer Edward C. Fitzpatrick, who secretly waged war against project, is blowing a gasket right now.

• Work has begun on protected bike lane on Milwaukee between North/Damen and Armitage/Western (Block Club)

• 2 bike riders, including Shawnee Day, organizer of the Black JoyRide, get promotions at Chicago Reader

• Lots of bike activities this month: Learn to fix a flat at BFF, bike camp at IL Beach with Out Out Front Door, or do a spooky Kidical Mass (Block Club)

