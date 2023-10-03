Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 3
Ald. William Hall (6th): The best way to reduce car dependency is make neighborhoods more walkable, profitable, and appealing
"If you want to see less car use, then make the proposition that it wouldn’t make sense to leave my neighborhood."
Advocates provide bikes to migrants, request help from CDOT to meet growing demand
Donation organizers say unless funds are freed up from a larger entity, bike distribution to asylum seekers is going to stay in crisis mode indefinitely.
During board meeting, CTAction cites service problems, South Siders push for youth employment as part of Red Line Extension
CTA service reliability issues and likely funding for the long-awaited Red Line Extension were major topics of discussion at the latest CTA board meeting.