Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 3

10:22 AM CDT on October 3, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

John Greenfield

• Driver fatally injured after striking pole and fence at about 2:38 AM in the 1000 block of Oakton Street in Park Ridge, vehicle stops in yard (NBC)

• Lydia Morales, 46, killed by hit-and-run driver of white SUV on evening on 9/21 near 59th/King next to Washington park, remembered as a "bright soul" (ABC)

• Driver, 29, swerved off 5400 block of DLSD, seriously injured woman on bike, 54, Monday around 7:17 PM, guardrail didn't stop crash (WGN)

Block Club: Work started on Dickens Greenway. Lawyer Edward C. Fitzpatrick, who secretly waged war against project, is blowing a gasket right now.

• Work has begun on protected bike lane on Milwaukee between North/Damen and Armitage/Western (Block Club)

• 2 bike riders, including Shawnee Day, organizer of the Black JoyRide, get promotions at Chicago Reader

• Lots of bike activities this month: Learn to fix a flat at BFF, bike camp at IL Beach with Out Out Front Door, or do a spooky Kidical Mass (Block Club)

Ald. William Hall (6th): The best way to reduce car dependency is make neighborhoods more walkable, profitable, and appealing

"If you want to see less car use, then make the proposition that it wouldn’t make sense to leave my neighborhood."

October 3, 2023
Bike Donations

Advocates provide bikes to migrants, request help from CDOT to meet growing demand

Donation organizers say unless funds are freed up from a larger entity, bike distribution to asylum seekers is going to stay in crisis mode indefinitely.

October 2, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

During board meeting, CTAction cites service problems, South Siders push for youth employment as part of Red Line Extension

CTA service reliability issues and likely funding for the long-awaited Red Line Extension were major topics of discussion at the latest CTA board meeting.

September 30, 2023
