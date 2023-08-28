Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 28

9:50 AM CDT on August 28, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

RTA: What Illinois can learn from transit funding packages in peer states

• SUV driver killed in crash with semi driver Friday around 5:51 PM at Devon Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard in Elk Grove Village (CBS)

• Motorcyclist, 35, critically injured after crash Saturday at 10:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero in Belmont Cragin (CBS)

• Motorcycle rider, 56, in critical condition after crash Friday night at Route 137 and Route 45 in unincorporated Libertyville (NBC)

• Driver with suspended license who killed Irene Celestino Devillada, 48, in front of Ald. Sigcho-Lopez's (25th) office charged with misdemeanors (Block Club)

• Cal-Sag bike tour showcases Chicago’s blues legacy through graves of genre’s masters (Tribune)

• More coverage of The Effigies singer John Kezdy's death from bike crash with Amazon van in bike lane (Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum)

• A Metra Rock Island train car detailed near 13th Street in Chicago this morning, CTA Red Line honored tickets (ABC)

• Proposed Midwest Interstate Trail would link Illinois, Wisconsin nature preserves

• Permit to build South Side luxury container homes has been ‘void’ for months, city says (Block Club)

• Join local politicians on the Kids Bike Parade, Saturday 9/16, 9 AM Belmont and Broadway (NBC)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

