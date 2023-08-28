Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 28

Sponsored by:

• RTA: What Illinois can learn from transit funding packages in peer states

• SUV driver killed in crash with semi driver Friday around 5:51 PM at Devon Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard in Elk Grove Village (CBS)

• Motorcyclist, 35, critically injured after crash Saturday at 10:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero in Belmont Cragin (CBS)

• Motorcycle rider, 56, in critical condition after crash Friday night at Route 137 and Route 45 in unincorporated Libertyville (NBC)

• Driver with suspended license who killed Irene Celestino Devillada, 48, in front of Ald. Sigcho-Lopez's (25th) office charged with misdemeanors (Block Club)

• Cal-Sag bike tour showcases Chicago’s blues legacy through graves of genre’s masters (Tribune)

• More coverage of The Effigies singer John Kezdy's death from bike crash with Amazon van in bike lane (Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum)

• A Metra Rock Island train car detailed near 13th Street in Chicago this morning, CTA Red Line honored tickets (ABC)

• Proposed Midwest Interstate Trail would link Illinois, Wisconsin nature preserves

• Permit to build South Side luxury container homes has been ‘void’ for months, city says (Block Club)

• Join local politicians on the Kids Bike Parade, Saturday 9/16, 9 AM Belmont and Broadway (NBC)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

