John Kezdy, 64, singer of The Effigies, died after bike crash with Amazon van illegally stopped in bike lane

Sadly, the Chicago punk rock community has lost a key member to a bike crash caused by a negligent driver. On Saturday night John Kezdy, 64, the singer for the The Effigies, founded in 1980, and an attorney, died from injuries sustained after a collision with an Amazon delivery van illegally stopped in a bike lane Wednesday afternoon in north-suburban Glencoe.

According a statement from the Glencoe Public Safety Department, on Wednesday, August 23, at around 4:15 p.m., police responded to a crash between Kezdy and the stopped delivery van.

The cyclist struck the back of the van, the statement said. "Based on the initial investigation, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road past South Avenue when he struck the rear of a stopped Dodge Ram ProMaster." This stretch of Sheridan has non-protected curbside bike lanes. Patch reported that the van was illegally "parked in the bike lane near the intersection with South Avenue."

Sheridan Road and South Avenue in Glencoe. Image: Google Maps

When authorities describe a bike injury or fatality case as the cyclist "hitting" a motor vehicle, usually more information is needed. This post will be updated if Streetsblog is able to get more details about exactly how the collision occurred.

Kezdy was treated "with lifesaving measures" and taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition, according to the GPSD statement. He was pronounced dead on the evening of Saturday, August 26.

The Amazon driver stayed at the scene, the statement said. A representative of the Glencoe Public Safety Department told Streetsblog they did not have information about whether the motorist had been cited for illegally blocking the bike lane. The North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the case.

Sheridan Road at South Avenue looking north. The Amazon van was stopped on Sheridan near when Kezdy collided with it, police say. This stretch of Sheridan has curbside non-protected bike lanes. Image: Google Maps

In a tragic irony, Kezdy and his wife Erica Weeder, who lived in nearby Highland Park, survived being injured in the 2022 mass shooting at that suburb's Fourth of July parade, only for Kezdy to lose his life to driver negligence the next year, according to a source close to the bike crash case who requested anonymity. "He was in great shape. He was an athletic cyclist, training for races."

A recent photo of John Kezdy.

According to his obituary, Kezdy graduated from Evanston Township High School and attended the University of Wisconsin for one year before becoming singer for The Effigies. The group was part of a wave of 1980s Chicago punk bands including Strike Under, Bloodsport, Big Black, and Naked Raygun. (John Kezdy's younger brother Pierre Kezdy, who died of cancer in October 2020, played bass in Strike Under and Naked Raygun.) ''We were a bunch of bands with a basic, gut-level sound and no pretension: Brains, brawn, guitars, melodies... that's the essence of the Chicago sound that started in the early '80s,'' John Kezdy told the Chicago Tribune's Greg Kot in 1990.

After earning degrees from Northwestern University and DePaul College of Law, John Kezdy worked as a prosecutor with the Illinois State's Attorney Office in Kankakee and bureau chief of the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, the obituary states. He retired last year from the Attorney General's office but continued to do part-time legal work. Kezdy and Weeder were married for 24 years and had two children.

"The family is considering holding an October mass at Christ Our Hope Parish in Highland Park," said Russ Henrichsen from Inclusive Funeral Care, which is handling his funeral arrangements. "Mr. Kezdy's spirituality was deeply Catholic. He served as an usher there."

Read the the 1990 Tribune interview with John Kezdy here.