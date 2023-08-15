Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 15

9:00 AM CDT on August 15, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

CTA: "Forest Park Blue Line branch rebuild project on time; CTA alerts riders to Part-B service changes beginning Monday"

ATA: Here are "The unsung heroes who are making the region better for biking"

• Bishop Ford closed in both directions last night on Far South Side due to semi crash (NBC)

• Driver charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 25, in crosswalk at dangerous Route 62 and South River Road intersection in Algonquin (CBS)

• Taylor Street bikeway between Canal Street and Racine Avenue is getting curb protection (UIC)

• The Medallion, 3121 N. Broadway, a former parking garage transformed into 72 units, some affordable, 11 minute walk from 'L', kicks off leasing (Urbanize)

• The CTA 72 bus that stops at North Avenue Beach will be re-routed this weekend for Air and Water Show (Block Club)

• Boxing Out Negativity hosts Street Love Ride (with help from Ride Illinois) this Saturday 8/19, starting at Agatha Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., 6-8 PM

Register here for community meeting on "corridor identity" of Ogden Avenue improvements Monday, 8/28, 6-8 PM, 3750 W. Ogden, 4th floor

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Parking spots are turned into people space as a Lakeview garage becomes an apartment complex

The adaptive reuse of a 1920s parking garage at 3121 N. Broadway transformed it into new housing close to the 'L' and the Lakefront Trail.

August 15, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Taking the Pulse of Pace’s new Evanston-to-O’Hare Dempster “Arterial Rapid Transit” bus

It's now possible to travel between Northwestern University and the airport with far fewer stops and transit signal priority, but for starters it's only on Sundays.

August 14, 2023
Protected Bike Lanes

Enthusiasm for curbs: Advocates applaud CDOT’s upgrades to protected lanes, suggest more improvements

August 11, 2023
See all posts