Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 15

• CTA: "Forest Park Blue Line branch rebuild project on time; CTA alerts riders to Part-B service changes beginning Monday"

• ATA: Here are "The unsung heroes who are making the region better for biking"

• Bishop Ford closed in both directions last night on Far South Side due to semi crash (NBC)

• Driver charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 25, in crosswalk at dangerous Route 62 and South River Road intersection in Algonquin (CBS)

• Taylor Street bikeway between Canal Street and Racine Avenue is getting curb protection (UIC)

• The Medallion, 3121 N. Broadway, a former parking garage transformed into 72 units, some affordable, 11 minute walk from 'L', kicks off leasing (Urbanize)

• The CTA 72 bus that stops at North Avenue Beach will be re-routed this weekend for Air and Water Show (Block Club)

• Boxing Out Negativity hosts Street Love Ride (with help from Ride Illinois) this Saturday 8/19, starting at Agatha Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., 6-8 PM

• Register here for community meeting on "corridor identity" of Ogden Avenue improvements Monday, 8/28, 6-8 PM, 3750 W. Ogden, 4th floor

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

