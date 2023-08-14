Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 14

8:59 AM CDT on August 14, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

Video posted on Reddit shows car being towed from a Chicago PBL, several months after Council passed anti-bike lane blocker ordinance (Yahoo)

• Mayor Johnson and his family stopped by car-free downtown Sundays on State event last weekend (Loop Alliance)

• Lake Street drive: Lake bridge will be rehabbed in 2014, including Green, Pink shutdowns for two 12-day increments, shuttle bus service (Block Club)

• At least one person is dead after multi-vehicle crash left a vehicle rolled onto its side on Eisenhower near Homan exit Sunday morning (NBC)

• Boy, 5, in fair condition after driver blows stop sign and strikes him in crosswalk. Motorist flees on foot, neighbors hold him until police arrive (ABC)

• Woman, 37, in fair condition after hit-and-run driver struck her at Adams/Morgan, near United Center Friday night (ABC)

• Boy, 17, charged with felony for alleged armed robbery of man, 18, Sunday at the Roosevelt Red Line Station (FOX)

Daily Herald looks at last week's RTA safety summit

• Four new trains coming to Metra Electric District Blue Island service (CBS)

Proposed new Metra line to Rockford would run past Illinois Railway Museum (Shaw Local)

• CTA, CPS, others announce final “CTA Elevating Futures Scholarship Fund” student winners for 2023-2024 academic school year

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Enthusiasm for curbs: Advocates applaud CDOT’s upgrades to protected lanes, suggest more improvements

August 11, 2023
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 11

August 11, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Check out Transit Tees's summer hat sale
reimagining public safety

RTA explores holistic approaches to safety on transit

Feedback from the meeting will inform a cross-sector safety summit with RTA, the city, the Chicago Community Trust and Elevated Chicago later this year.

August 11, 2023
Bike Network

Commissioner Biagi and Ald. La Spata discuss how aldermanic prerogative affects bikeway installation

They argue that developing a cohort of bike-friendly alders and wards, plus the Chicago Cycling Strategy, will help create a citywide, connected bike network.

August 10, 2023
See all posts