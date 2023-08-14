Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 14

Sponsored by:

• Video posted on Reddit shows car being towed from a Chicago PBL, several months after Council passed anti-bike lane blocker ordinance (Yahoo)

• Mayor Johnson and his family stopped by car-free downtown Sundays on State event last weekend (Loop Alliance)

• Lake Street drive: Lake bridge will be rehabbed in 2014, including Green, Pink shutdowns for two 12-day increments, shuttle bus service (Block Club)

• At least one person is dead after multi-vehicle crash left a vehicle rolled onto its side on Eisenhower near Homan exit Sunday morning (NBC)

• Boy, 5, in fair condition after driver blows stop sign and strikes him in crosswalk. Motorist flees on foot, neighbors hold him until police arrive (ABC)

• Woman, 37, in fair condition after hit-and-run driver struck her at Adams/Morgan, near United Center Friday night (ABC)

• Boy, 17, charged with felony for alleged armed robbery of man, 18, Sunday at the Roosevelt Red Line Station (FOX)

• Daily Herald looks at last week's RTA safety summit

• Four new trains coming to Metra Electric District Blue Island service (CBS)

• Proposed new Metra line to Rockford would run past Illinois Railway Museum (Shaw Local)

• CTA, CPS, others announce final “CTA Elevating Futures Scholarship Fund” student winners for 2023-2024 academic school year

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

