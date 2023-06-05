Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 5

Greg Hinz: The CTA is in desperate need for an overhaul (Crain’s)

CTA offering $5 day passes, $15 3-day passes, and bus service to beaches all summer (CBS)

Terry’a Adams, 25, shot to death, 6 wounded, at memorial for her crash victim boyfriend in Austin (ABC7)

Woman, 59, killed, 23-year-old man hospitalized, after 3:40 AM crash at York/Irving Park, Bensenville (WGN)

Female on bike killed by hit-and-run driver at Deerfield/Piccadilly in Highland Park Friday afternoon (NBC)

Man, 76, crashed into liquor store in Auburn Gresham Saturday night, no serious injuries (ABC7)

(SBC freelancer) Richard Day and Alec Schwengler: City Council can tackle Chicago’s housing crisis (Tribune)

Artist Theaster Gates’ AESOP live DJ booth is reopening today at 95th St. Red Line stop (CTA)

50 Cyclists “Bike Across Chicago” to benefit after-school programs in underserved communities (WGN)

Gary’s Take Back the Bikes aims to make biking more accessible with trade-ins, used bikes for sale (Tribune)

CTA invites small businesses to meeting on Red Line Extension Thursday 9 AM at downtown HQ

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

